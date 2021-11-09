11/09/2021

On at 14:24 CET

.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been set for tomorrow, November 10, at 199.28 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents an increase of almost 12% compared to the one set for today, which will be its highest value in November after chaining three consecutive increases.

The price for tomorrow is 29% higher than the previous Wednesday and almost five times the amount that the pool marked during the second Wednesday of November of last year (43.30 euros).

In addition, electricity will mark its highest price this Wednesday since October 28, when it was paid at 205.05 euros / MWh.

Despite this new rise, the price of electricity remains slightly below the barrier of 200 euros / MWh, a value that was exceeded in almost 70% of the days of October and has not yet been exceeded in what it goes from November.

Thus, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market during the first ten days of November was 156.9 euros / MWh, more than 40 euros below the October average (200.06 euros / MWh), and almost the same as the September price (156.15 euros / MWh).

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price tomorrow will be recorded between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., when it will reach 230.01 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 171.81 euros / MWh between 4:00 and 5:00.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct effect on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

Behind this rise are the high prices of gas in international markets and of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which during 2021 have been setting record highs month after month.

As for the rest of European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 193 pounds (about 226 euros), while in Germany it will do so at 176.26 euros, in France at 232.40 euros, in Italy at 232.94 euros, and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain by sharing the market.