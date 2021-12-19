Updated on Sunday, December 19, 2021 – 13:09

It remains like this for the fifth consecutive day above the barrier of 300 euros, a threshold that had never been exceeded until last December 16

High voltage towers and power lines in the Ensanche de Vallecas.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market to rise tomorrow, Monday, to 339.84 euros per megawatt hour, thus registering a new historical record. This price is 6.3% more than that of this Sunday, located at 319.63 euros and which was already a record. This is clear from the data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Servimedia.

With this price, touching 340 euros, the electricity is maintained for the fifth consecutive day above the barrier of 300 euros, a threshold that had never been exceeded until last December 16.

With this promotion, add two days in a row on the rise, after experiencing a decline last Saturday of just 0.9%, after uninterrupted increases since last December 10.

In addition, for this Monday, the maximum price will be again at 9:00 p.m., this time with 375 euros per megawatt hour, while the minimum will be registered again at 5:00 a.m., with a price of 267.99 euros.

Likewise, this Monday’s price will be 26.7% higher than last Monday, when it stood at 268.21 euros per megawatt hour.

With respect to the same day a year ago, the cost of this Sunday shoots up 677%, since a price of 43.74 euros was registered on December 20, 2020, compared to 339.84 euros this Monday.

It should be borne in mind that the price of the ‘pool’ is not the only one of the components that make up the electricity bill, since it depends on other elements, including taxes. Regarding electricity taxation, the Government estimates that the measures approved since June have reduced bill taxes by more than 60% and regulated charges by 96%.

However, these measures have little impact on the industry, since they are aimed at Spanish households. Fortunately for these companies, 79% of the contracted energy is traded through a fixed price contract (PPA, for its silgas in English) signed before the price increase, so that the variation of the market price should not have any effect on your electricity bill.

Even so, 11% of the industry is subject to the Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC), so that the rise in prices does have a direct impact on your energy expenditure, while the remaining 10% pay a price indexed to the ‘pool’, instead of a fixed price.

Gas price rise

The reasons for the rise in the price of electricity in the wholesale market lie in the rise in the price of gas and, to a lesser extent, in carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights.

Specifically, gas has grown almost sevenfold in the last year and the daily auction price of mibgas is around 138 euros per megawatt, which is historic highs.

This rise is due to the increase in Asian demand for liquefied natural gas – especially China, which wants to substitute coal for this raw material – and the fall in gas inventories in Europe, which are 20% below the current level. the previous year’s reserve and 18% below the average of the last 5 years.

Likewise, the earlier cold wave arrivals in the European Union have caused extraction to accelerate 10% above the fall of the previous year and gas demand in the European Union to increase by 5% compared to the same period of the year. previous year.

Finally, the geopolitical tensions have reduced the import capacity of the European Union. On the one hand, the conflict between Algeria and Morocco has led to the closure of the Maghreb gas pipeline (GME), while Russia has decided to reduce its exports to Europe by 20%.

