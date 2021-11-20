11/20/2021 at 1:25 PM CET

Monaco and Lille insist on giving up the title before Christmas. Two of the three teams that last year stood up to the powerful Parisian team -the ‘doges’ achieved it by rising with the alirón- signed a draw (2-2) at Louis II in a duel that could fall to either side.

Despite winning much of the game, Monaco took a step forward and began to deserve the draw. Ben Yedder, former Sevilla forward, who had jumped into the green minutes before, He took advantage of a good assist from Volland to restore equality to the electronic one in the 83rd minute.

With this tie in the last minutes, there are 8 points that Lille have let slip in the last 15 minutes of play this season in Ligue 1. Nobody in the top competition has lost so many points in these minutes this season.

PSG can increase its income further

PSG faces a new day with the wide margin that has been carved out after having passed the first third of the league. Those of Mauricio Pochettino host Nantes in the Parc des Princes with ten rental points on Lens, second, before going into Champions mode. On the horizon is a visit to Manchester City next Wednesday, so the eleven of Parisians aim to have several novelties between casualties and rotations.

Sergio Ramos, who looked like he could finally make his debut with his new team, will finally still be out. He has been training with the group for a week but having a medical discharge does not mean having a sports discharge as well. ‘L’Équipe’ pointed out that the medical services have decided to wait a little longer, so that their first call could be in front of the ‘citizens‘.