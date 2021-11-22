11/22/2021

On at 16:27 CET

After fifteen consecutive years dominating the trial scene, Toni Bou has reached a historical record: 30 world crowns, adding the 15 titles won outdoors and 15 indoors. The last one came this Sunday, after an epic victory at the Palau Sant Jordi on an “unforgettable & rdquor; night.

No one has been able to overshadow him since 2007. He has accumulated 194 wins, 69 of them in the indoor competition. Where are your limits?

The limits have been exceeded days ago. It is a dream. For any athlete, being a champion already is, but reaching these figures is incredible. Achieving goals like yesterday, winning a title and also in Sant Jordi, in a championship with only two races and with so much pressure means overcoming, it is motivation to continue.

With what moment is left of the road traveled?

There have been many moments & mldr; it is clear that the first title is something that will not be repeated, but I am left with victories such as Sant Jordi, it is perhaps the most special race and also due to the Covid it has been a long time since we competed on the indoor track . It is certainly a night that I will remember for a long time.

This year winning, coming back from a fibula injury, has it been more difficult?

It is always more complicated. It happened when the first race was very close and it prevented me from continuing with a preseason that was going very well and very orderly, since we had many months due to the Covid issue. We arrived very well prepared and the injury cut everything off. Luckily it was in the outdoor season because the indoor season is much more aggressive and the aftermath of the injury would have hurt me much more.

Do you think a lot about what will happen or what you will do when you stop winning?

To be honest, I have had the great luck to win so many years that in the end I have to be realistic, touch my feet on the ground. Few athletes can live fifteen years in the elite, fifteen years winning both titles. I can not ask for more. You just have to enjoy it. It is clear that sooner or later the defeats will come, and it will not be easy, but I have to be very grateful for all this time and for the luck that I have had.

Do you consider that your successes have the recognition they deserve?

Well, trial is a minority sport. I am lucky to be in the Repsol Honda team and that pushes me a little more and I also have greater recognition for having won for so many years. But it is clear that if we talk about football or more popular sports, it would be very different if he had won all these titles.

No one will be able to beat his record of 30 titles for many years. Sounds loud & mldr;

Yes, the truth is that we will have to wait many years because I have set the bar with very high numbers. I remember when I won the 20th World Cup and they asked me about 30. I couldn’t imagine going that far.

Do you think it has a relief in the short or medium term?

There are great young riders, like Jaime Busto, Gabriel Marcelli, who reached the Sant Jordi final, or Miquel Gelabert. They have the level and they just lack the experience. We have been around for many years and that makes a difference. But I think that the category is approaching a fun time for everyone because Adam (Raga) is already 39 years old and I, 35. It is increasingly difficult for us to recover, things are more complicated and they are coming very strong. A moment of equality will come that will make this sport more exciting.

After this, how do you motivate yourself to face another season to the fullest?

It is always difficult to start a season with the obligation to win. And even more so after this last World Cup with so much risk, so difficult, with only two races. In Andorra we achieved a great victory, perhaps with one of my best performances in terms of driving, but in Barcelona you could lose everything, you had to win or eliminate Adam in one of the rounds. This year everything has happened very quickly, so on Saturday we have a great celebration and savor the moment. Of course we will have a good preseason and we will fully prepare for the next season. We will go for more.

As a great Barça fan, what recipe for success would you share with Xavi?

I think Xavi has things very clear and I like him a lot. In fact, as a culé, I am super motivated with his arrival, like the vast majority. Recipe? Order, work, and motivation is the overcoming of sport. And I think he has it very clear, as a player he has lived beastly stages both at Barça and in the national team, so I am sure that this will push him forward and we will achieve many things.