

Miguel Herrera lost his sanity in the final stretch of the game.

The jokes and memes against the coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera made themselves felt on social media, due to the elimination of Tigres UANL in the league of Liga MX. This defeat is classified as a failure.

The auriazules lost 2-1 (3-3 aggregate) against Club León in the second leg of the Apertura Tournament, played at the Nou Camp stadium. Those led by Ariel Holan advanced by better position in the regular phase.

The ecuadorian Ángel Mena overtook the Lion at minute 8. However, Diego Reyes placed the tie four minutes later. Piojo Herrera ended up being the target of criticism, due to its conservative approach.

To preserve 1-1, the strategist brought out André-Pierre Gignac in the final stretch of the game. Nevertheless, At minute 85, Mena’s second goal fell and there was a brawl between the two benches. The Louse was the protagonist.

With this result, Los Panzas Verdes reach their seventh final and they will try to conquer their ninth Liga MX crown. The second finalist will be defined this Sunday, between Atlas and Pumas (1-0 in favor of the rojinegros).

The memes of Piojo Herrera and his Tigers

The tigers with their millions and televisa behind could not beat the Lion. El Tuca must be laughing at Piojo Herrera’s great achievement! pic.twitter.com/kykauSEVq9— All united Against Morena! (@CarlosMiranda_) December 5, 2021

Today the lie that the media has created continues to fall: Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera.

Thank God he left America and left for a team worthy of his mediocrity and smallness as DT. pic.twitter.com/OLFnurVNfa— SOLARISMO IS DEAD 💀 (@ rafaaguila91) December 5, 2021

Hey Piojo Herrera… the coach you despised last week eliminated you because “he hadn’t played soccer”. Divine justice. 🤫 Maradona would say: “Que la ch” pic.twitter.com/wKps0hZ5RY— Alex Orellana  (@MeDicenOre) December 5, 2021

Then the Louse was mame and mame that Holan is a DT who never played soccer and does not know the MX league, all so that they would end up eliminating him from the league pic.twitter.com/gpPZBSqvPL— Joss Luv ☃️ (@ JossMp97) December 5, 2021

The Tuca who grabbed a team fighting the relegation and who with a great directive put together a dynasty seeing that they say “Los Tigres del Piojo”. pic.twitter.com/J0Kp9alz1M— Emmanuel (@ Campechame42) December 2, 2021

