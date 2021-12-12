12/12/2021
On at 16:08 CET
Max Verstappen has made history and has been proclaimed Formula 1 World Champion in the last round of the World Cup of the 2021 season: the Abu Dhabi GP. This is the Red Bull driver’s first crown in the top flight. For his part, Lewis Hamilton remains seven-time world champion after battling the Dutchman on the Yas Marina circuit for the coveted title. Hamilton took his first championship in 2008 alongside McLaren while the remaining six did so alongside his ‘usual’ team, Mercedes (since 2003). The Englishman has won six titles in the last six years and equaled the Kaiser’s seven crowns, Michael Schumacher.
From behind, they settle Juan Manuel Fangio with five World Cups (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957), Alain prost with four (1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993) and Sebastian Vettel with four as well (2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013).
As for the Spanish, we cannot forget Fernando Alonso’s double. The Asturian won two championships in a row (in 2005 and 2006) together with Renault, positioning itself as the Spaniard with the most titles in the category. Then he went on to other championships such as the World Endurance Championship where he did not go unnoticed and now, for the first time in a long time, he is back in F1 with Alpine.
Likewise, we must also highlight the trajectory of Carlos Sainz Jr. in F1. He started his career with Toro Rosso to then race with Renault, McLaren and currently, with Ferrari and, although the Madrid-born has not yet achieved a World Cup in Formula 1, great things were expected from him after his jump to the Italian team. So at the Abu Dhabi GP he climbed to the third step of the podium and signed fifth place in the drivers’ championship.
UPDATED PALMARÉS FORMULA 1
2021: Max Verstappen
2020: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Lewis Hamilton
2018: Lewis Hamilton
2017: Lewis Hamilton
2016: Nico Rosberg
2015: Lewis Hamilton
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2012: Sebastian Vettel
2011: Sebastian Vettel
2010: Sebastian Vettel
2009: Jenson Button
2008: Lewis Hamilton
2007: Kimmi Räikkonen
2006: Fernando Alonso
2005: Fernando Alonso
2004: Michael Schumacher
2003: Michael Schumacher
2002: Michael Schumacher
2001: Michael Schumacher
2000: Michael Schumacher
1999: Mika Häkkinen
1998: Mika Häkkinen
1997: J. Villeneuve
1996: Damon Hill
1995: Michael Schumacher
1994: Michael Schumacher
1993: Alain Prost
1992: Niguel Mansell
1991: Ayrton Senna
1990: Ayrton Senna
1989: Alain Prost
1988: Ayrton Senna
1987: Nelson Piquet
1986: Alain Prost
1985: Alain Prost
1984: Niki Lauda
1983: Nelson Piquet
1982: Rosberg
1981: Nelson Piquet
1980: A.Jones
1979: J. Scheckter
1978: M. Andretti
1977: Niki Lauda
1976: James Hunt
1975: Niki Lauda
1974: E. Fittipaldi
1973: J. Stewart
1972: E. Fittipaldi
1971: J. Stewart
1970: J.Rindt
1969: J. Stewart
1968: G. Hill
1967: D.Hulme
1966: J.Brabham
1965: J.Clark
1964: J.Surtees
1963: J. Clark
1962: G.Hill
1961: P. Hill
1960: J.Brabham
1959: J.Brabham
1958: M.Hawthorn
1957: JM Fangio
1956: JM Fangio
1955: JM Fangio
1954: JM Fangio
1953: A. Ascari
1952: A. Ascari
1951: JM Fangio
1950: N. Farina