12/12/2021

Max Verstappen has made history and has been proclaimed Formula 1 World Champion in the last round of the World Cup of the 2021 season: the Abu Dhabi GP. This is the Red Bull driver’s first crown in the top flight. For his part, Lewis Hamilton remains seven-time world champion after battling the Dutchman on the Yas Marina circuit for the coveted title. Hamilton took his first championship in 2008 alongside McLaren while the remaining six did so alongside his ‘usual’ team, Mercedes (since 2003). The Englishman has won six titles in the last six years and equaled the Kaiser’s seven crowns, Michael Schumacher.

From behind, they settle Juan Manuel Fangio with five World Cups (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957), Alain prost with four (1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993) and Sebastian Vettel with four as well (2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013).

As for the Spanish, we cannot forget Fernando Alonso’s double. The Asturian won two championships in a row (in 2005 and 2006) together with Renault, positioning itself as the Spaniard with the most titles in the category. Then he went on to other championships such as the World Endurance Championship where he did not go unnoticed and now, for the first time in a long time, he is back in F1 with Alpine.

Likewise, we must also highlight the trajectory of Carlos Sainz Jr. in F1. He started his career with Toro Rosso to then race with Renault, McLaren and currently, with Ferrari and, although the Madrid-born has not yet achieved a World Cup in Formula 1, great things were expected from him after his jump to the Italian team. So at the Abu Dhabi GP he climbed to the third step of the podium and signed fifth place in the drivers’ championship.

UPDATED PALMARÉS FORMULA 1

2021: Max Verstappen

2020: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Lewis Hamilton

2018: Lewis Hamilton

2017: Lewis Hamilton

2016: Nico Rosberg

2015: Lewis Hamilton

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2013: Sebastian Vettel

2012: Sebastian Vettel

2011: Sebastian Vettel

2010: Sebastian Vettel

2009: Jenson Button

2008: Lewis Hamilton

2007: Kimmi Räikkonen

2006: Fernando Alonso

2005: Fernando Alonso

2004: Michael Schumacher

2003: Michael Schumacher

2002: Michael Schumacher

2001: Michael Schumacher

2000: Michael Schumacher

1999: Mika Häkkinen

1998: Mika Häkkinen

1997: J. Villeneuve

1996: Damon Hill

1995: Michael Schumacher

1994: Michael Schumacher

1993: Alain Prost

1992: Niguel Mansell

1991: Ayrton Senna

1990: Ayrton Senna

1989: Alain Prost

1988: Ayrton Senna

1987: Nelson Piquet

1986: Alain Prost

1985: Alain Prost

1984: Niki Lauda

1983: Nelson Piquet

1982: Rosberg

1981: Nelson Piquet

1980: A.Jones

1979: J. Scheckter

1978: M. Andretti

1977: Niki Lauda

1976: James Hunt

1975: Niki Lauda

1974: E. Fittipaldi

1973: J. Stewart

1972: E. Fittipaldi

1971: J. Stewart

1970: J.Rindt

1969: J. Stewart

1968: G. Hill

1967: D.Hulme

1966: J.Brabham

1965: J.Clark

1964: J.Surtees

1963: J. Clark

1962: G.Hill

1961: P. Hill

1960: J.Brabham

1959: J.Brabham

1958: M.Hawthorn

1957: JM Fangio

1956: JM Fangio

1955: JM Fangio

1954: JM Fangio

1953: A. Ascari

1952: A. Ascari

1951: JM Fangio

1950: N. Farina