The list of iPads compatible with iPadOS 17 is filtered and three models will not have the update

The new version of the equivalent operating system for iPad, iPadOS 17, is about to be presented during WWDC 2023 on June 5. But not all tablets Manzana They will have the update.

While there is a long list of iPad models that are compatible with iPadOS 17, there will be many that won’t be able to run all of the latest software. According to ipadizeFollowing the leak of a list of iPad devices compatible with iPadOS 17, it has been confirmed that three iPad models will be left out: the iPad 5th generation), the iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st generation) and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation).

Supported models include iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, iPad (6th generation) and later, iPad mini (5th generation) and later, and iPad Pro (2017) and later.

What’s new in iPadOS 17

According to rumors, iPadOS 17 will bring new features like lock screen widgets and always-on display. However, not all iPad models will be able to enjoy these features because not all of them have enough power to offer the best user experience with some advanced features, such as the Visual Organizer function.

iPad Pro 2022 (BGR)

As for iOS 17, there are rumors suggesting that iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X models will drop support for the next software update. However, other rumors suggest that all iPhone models that have been able to install iOS 16 will also be compatible, although this is not entirely clear at the moment.

Importantly, iOS 16 lost compatibility on the first-generation iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE models. In short, although the list of compatible models is extensive, not everyone will be able to enjoy the most advanced features of these software updates.