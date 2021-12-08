No live action reboot of Disney classics has been spared criticism, prejudice and attacks from fans. It is definitely impossible to please everyone, especially when it comes to tapes that marked more than one generation and that perhaps shouldn’t have a remake to begin with. But Disney is Disney, and as a brand it knows very well what it wants to exploit and the fact that the public will attend despite the complaints. Among all the proposals so far, The little Mermaid It is perhaps the project that has caused the most controversy for its cast, which has Halle Bailey at the helm and a Javier Bardem willing to defend it before the people.

When it was announced that Halle Bailey would give life to Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid – 92%, social networks went crazy. Many complained that the original image of the cartoon was not respected and that putting a woman of color was only a form of pleasing and not a real or honest inclusion. The producer clarified that the choice was easy after hearing Bailey’s voice, but the young woman’s talent did not serve to calm the waves. As always happens when there is a change of races, the public tries to defend their racism with the position that Hans Christian Andersen, writer of the original story, was from Europe and had envisioned The Little Mermaid as a white woman. An absurd excuse if we take into account that mermaids do not exist and that as mythological creatures they have appeared anyway, sometimes terrifying and sometimes beautiful, in the cinema, television and literature.

The protagonist has taken the attacks in stride and hopes that the film will help them see her in a different light. However, fans assure that they have no intention of seeing the movie, although they said the same about Beauty and the Beast – 71%, Aladdin – 70% and more recently. Snow White and the Seven DwarvesIt was confirmed that Rachel Zegler would give life to the famous princess. The good news is that the rest of the cast and company are backing Bailey.

In a recent chat with Variety to promote Being the Ricardos, Javier Bardem talked a little about filming The little Mermaid. In the film, the actor will play King Triton, Ariel’s controlling father with whom he has many conflicts due to his curious personality. Although the performer couldn’t give specific details about the story or how they worked on set, he did talk about Bailey’s vocal talents and how surprised he was to hear her sing for the first time:

His voice is out of this world. He was warming his voice near me and I thought, “What was that?” It would take me a lifetime to be able to reach that note. It is wonderful.

Bardem does not speak lightly, because although in the original film King Triton does not have a song, Rob Marshall decided to give the character one and the actor had to take special classes to sing, for the first time in his career, in front of the camera. :

[Rob Marshall] He is the first to have the courage to give me a song and give me a stage, and I adore him. Working with him was a gift.

The actor also said that he appreciated having a coach to practice his voice, as what he learned in this filming helped him to give life to Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos, biographical project where he works with Nicole Kidman and under the direction of Aaron Sorkin.

The new version of The little Mermaid will include songs from the original film, but also new tunes written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who just worked with Disney on Encanto – 98%. With this antecedents, Javier Bardem you are convinced that the end product will be excellent:

I think from what I’ve seen and from what I know, the movie will be out of this world.

Due to the most recent changes to the Disney calendar, The little Mermaid It will be released on May 26, 2023. The remake also stars Melissa McCarthy as Úrsula, Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder.

