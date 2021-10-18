10/18/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

Today, Monday, it took place at the headquarters of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) the presentation of the logo of the Centennial of Rugby in Spain, declared Event of Exceptional Public Interest (AEIP), as well as the first major event to celebrate it. A match between the men’s teams of Spain and Italy A, which will be held next Saturday, October 30, at 4:45 p.m., in Central Stadium of the Complutense University of Madrid and that will also serve to commemorate the 190th anniversary of GENERALI, sponsor of XV of the Lion.

The act, which was presented by the ambassadors of Spanish rugby, the former international Jaime Nava and the still active international Patricia garcia, was attended by the Secretary of State for Sports, Jose Manuel Franco, the president of the Spanish Rugby Federation (FER), Alfonso Feijoo, the director general of the CSD, Albert soler, the Counselor of the Italian Embassy in Spain, Marco Lapadura, the CEO of GENERALI, Santiago Villa, and the FER directive Mariola Arraiza placeholder image, in addition to the national coach, Santiago Santos.

Alfonso Feijoo opened the floor and commented that “with the presentation of this logo we can say that we start the celebration of the Centennial of rugby in Spain, although in reality the celebrations began on July 4, when the 100th anniversary of the first meeting in which the founding act of the Joined Esportiva Santboiana. From here my congratulations go to our club dean & rdquor ;.

“Our Centennial has been declared an Event of Exceptional Public Interest (AEIP), which we hope will help us some companies are encouraged to support rugby, as GENERALI has been doing, and discover that we are a safe bet. Whoever approaches rugby repeats & rdquor ;, added the top leader of Spanish rugby.

To open the second part of the act, the one corresponding to the match of Spain against Italy A on Saturday, October 30, Santiago Villa, CEO of GENERALI Spain, pointed out that “GENERALI is a company with firm values ​​that have remained intact throughout our 190 years of history.. Values ​​such as teamwork, fully aligned with those of rugby. For this reason, we are deeply proud to be part of this meeting that will face the Spanish and Italian teams, both closely linked to our company & rdquor ;.

Closed the act José Manuel Franco, Secretary of State for Sports. “That a sport turns 100 years old and its federation celebrates it in the hands of its most important sponsor, GENERALI insurance, which celebrates 190 years since its creation, evidences that both entities are firmly rooted in our society, thanks to sharing such important values ​​as teamwork, perseverance and effort. For the CSD it is an honor to host this presentation, with ambassadors such as Patricia García and Jaime Nava who are a role model for the thousands of fans of Spanish rugby and for all young practitioners & rdquor ;.