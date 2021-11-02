NEW YORK (November 1, 2021) – Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko, the three-division monarch, saves his best performances for the bright lights of New York City. The Ukrainian virtuoso hopes his next big challenge won’t be a tough nut to crack. Lomachenko returns to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 11, for a 12-round lightweight showdown against former world champion Richard “RC” Commey.

The Lomachenko-Commey clash marks boxing’s return to Madison Square Garden for the first time in nearly two years, when Terence Crawford defended his welterweight title with a knockout of Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas. In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson will face Oleksandr Teslenko.

The Lomachenko-Commey and Anderson-Teslenko bouts will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN +) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT following the 2021 Heisman Ceremony. Featured Puerto Rican junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas and middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, will also see action on this special fight night in New York City.

In a Top Rank promotion, in association with DiBella Entertainment, tickets starting at $ 56 go on sale tomorrow Tuesday, November 2, at 12 pm ET and can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com or MSG.com.

“It stands to reason that the great Lomachenko is leading boxing’s long-awaited return to Madison Square Garden. However, Richard Commey can never be ruled out as he is a tough fighter who has great power in both hands, “said Top Rank legendary promoter Bob Arum. “Jared Anderson is a future heavyweight champion, but I hope Teslenko will be his toughest challenge to date. I also can’t wait to see what Xander and Nico do next as they are two of the most charismatic and exciting young fighters in the sport. “

Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) has been the author of his most memorable moments under the MSG lights. He has fought three times at the adjoining Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, knocking out Roman “Rocky” Martinez in 2016 to become a two-division world champion, and forcing two-time Olympic gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux out of the fight. in 2017, and unified lightweight world titles in December 2018 with a unanimous decision over José Pedraza. Lomachenko had a memorable fight against Jorge Linares at Madison Square Garden in May 2018, becoming a three-division world champion when he knocked out the Venezuelan star in the 10th round with a body shot. “Loma” bounced back from his 2020 undisputed lightweight title loss to Teofimo Lopez with a ninth round knockout in June over Japanese warrior Masayoshi Nakatani.

Lomachenko said: “It is always special when I fight at Madison Square Garden, where so many great moments have taken place in my career. Richard Commey is a former world champion, an opponent I will not underestimate. I look forward to the best version of Commey and will be prepared for whatever December 11th brings. “

As has become his custom at lightweight, Lomachenko will enter the ring as the smallest man. Commey (30-3, 27 KOs) has a nearly two-inch headroom and 5.5-inch reach. The New York City resident held the IBF world lightweight title in 2019, but in December of that year, Teofimo López stopped him in two rounds at Madison Square Garden. Commey took nearly 14 months off and returned in February to knock out Jackson Mariñez in six rounds. Commey, who is one of the division’s most dangerous punchers, has suffered split decision losses to Robert Easter Jr. and Denis Shafikov. The winner of this fight becomes a logical world title challenger in 2022.

Commey said: “I want to thank my team of Michael Amoo-Bediako, Lou DiBella and Keith Connolly for providing me with this opportunity. Since the Lopez fight, all I’ve thought about is becoming a two-time world champion. This fight against Lomachenko will bring me one step closer to my goal. I also want to thank Bob Arum and Top Rank for the opportunity to fight again on the stage at Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic venues in boxing. I know most people consider me underdog, but my goal is to prove them wrong and I will make Ghana proud once again. “

Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs), of Toledo, Ohio, rose to fame for his knockouts and his status as heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s most trusted sparring partner. He has scored three knockouts in 2021 and had his most prominent assignment on October 9 on the Fury-Deontay Wilder III pay-per-view card. Anderson opened the PPV telecast with a second-round blitz on previously undefeated Vladimir Tereshkin. Teslenko (17-1, 13 KOs), a 6’4, 220-pound Ukrainian prospect, built a 16-0 record before being knocked out in five rounds by Shawndell Winters in December 2019. He recovered in good shape, knocking out Cesar David Crenz in three rounds in June 2021.

Anderson said: “I have made my mark in Las Vegas for the past two years and now is the time to steal the show in my debut at Madison Square Garden on December 11th. The Mecca of boxing has so much history, and I can’t wait to add my name to the list of legends who have fought there. “

Zayas (11-0, 8 KOs) can wrap up his 2021 “Prospect of the Year” campaign with an impressive performance at Madison Square Garden. The San Juan native is 5-0 in 2021, and recently became the first fighter to knock out Dan Karpency on the Jamel Herring-Shakur Stevenson undercard on October 23 in Atlanta.

Ali Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs) turned pro on August 14 with a first-round knockout and makes his debut in the building where his grandfather fought some of his most legendary fights, including “Fight of the Century” against Joe. Frazier in 1971 and the 1974 rematch with Frazier. Ali Walsh shone alongside Zayas in Atlanta, landing a third-round knockout over James Westley II.

To attend the event, all guests over the age of 12 must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination (this means having at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine prior to attending). MSG’s comprehensive COVID-19 protocols can be found at https://www.msg.com/madison-square-garden/faqs.