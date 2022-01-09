01/09/2022

Act. At 12:48 CET

Daniel Guillén

The forward of the Golden State Warriors, Klay thompson, it’s back. It has been exactly 941 days since he made his last appearance on a court. He did it to the epic, with obvious signs of pain, but without showing an iota of error in his free throws. It was in the 2019 NBA Finals: his knee broke in the third quarter of the sixth stake against the Raptors and started the beginning of the end.

Tomorrow, the wait is over. pic.twitter.com/3WOonDnJPb – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 8, 2022

The American, who holds the record for the most points scored (37) in the same quarter, suffered a torn ligament when Steve Kerr’s men tried to force the series to seven games. The Warriors reached the fifth consecutive final, but the fall of the Los Angeles native certified the disaster and the Warriors ended up delivering the crown.

The Californian’s elegance was completely destroyed by a serious knee injury, which was later joined by a ruptured Achilles tendon. It is not known how it returns or under what conditions, but the reality is that it returns; and that is enough to restore the illusion to the fans of the San Francisco franchise. Because they want to forget the 2020/21 season as soon as possible: The Warriors, who also could not count on the great star Curry for a long stretch, were left out of the Play-off.

Stephen Curry’s inseparable companion renewed for five years and 190 million euros and was absent for the entire 2019/20 season. Everything indicated that the player would return throughout the following campaign, but his Achilles heel, like his knee, also broke in September 2020 and the entire recovery came to a halt.

After two serious injuries, two and a half seasons and a total of 941 days, Klay Thompson is back. And he does it at a key moment: the Warriors remain in second place in the Western Conference (29-9) just one victory away from the Phoenix Suns..

Warriors dream again

The San Francisco franchise begins a new stage. Although, in a way, it never stopped being the same: the Curry-Thompson-Green triangle, three of the great responsible for the recent success of the franchise, coincide again on the NBA courts. With permission from Kevin Durant, capital in the 2017 and 2018 rings, the excellence of Californians was built on the determination of Stephen Curry, the elegance of Klay Thompson and the claw of Draymond Green, in addition to an excellent rotation in all positions.

Steve Kerr’s, at the expense of Klay Thompson’s actual level, They are one of the great candidates for the ring along with other franchises such as Phoenix Suns or Milwaukee Bucks, the last two finalists, and the aspiring Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls. Many candidates in one of the most even editions of recent years.