

Thalía and Tommy Mottola

Thalía and Tommy Mottola celebrated their 21st anniversary on December 2 and both the singer and actress and the producer shared images of the wedding day on their Instagram accounts with precious messages of love.

Each of them published videos of the special moment in which they said “yes, I accept”, however Thalia’s video also showed part of a celebratory breakfast for the anniversary, which also had some roses and petals.

By playing Thalía’s video we can see the long train of her wedding dress as she walks down the aisle at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, United States. The train of the spectacular Mexican dress was 17 meters long and stretched across the floor as she walked. and down the stairs while standing at the altar where she was engaged for life to Mottola.

The dress was made by the Mexican designer Mitzy and in addition to the long train the dress has bare shoulders and a large and wide drop. The decorative details stood out for being of brilliants distributed throughout the entire white piece. With her hair tied back, a diadem, a white veil and earrings, Thalía gave the most important yes of her love life.

December 2000 on a frosty night in Manhattan. At 10 below zero my love @tommymottola was walking towards you. To meet you at the altar of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. In love, trusting in our love from that day to today 21 years later. Thank you for being my life partner, for loving me so much and as I am, fast-paced, impulsive, romantic, dreamy, crazy and passionate about life. I love you my love! For many more years of love, of complicity, of companionship, of dreams in common by your side. I love you!!! Happy wedding anniversary, “Thalía wrote on her Instagram account.

For his part, Tommy Mottola wrote the following when celebrating his anniversary with Thalía:

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY @thalia. There is nothing in my life that has made me more happy, joyful and complete than these photos of this day !! And… I am lucky to wake up with your beautiful light and the love that you have given me! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH FOREVER. My baby, my heaven, my love ”, expressed the businessman.

