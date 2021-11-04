One of the biggest winners in recent days is the Loopring cryptocurrency, capable of increasing more than 140% from Sunday to today. At the time of this writing, LRC is trading at $ 1.32, gaining 78.60% in the last 24 hours, and to find out where it is heading and what is causing such a rise, we run an analysis below.

About Loopring and its LRC cryptocurrency

Loopring is an open protocol used for building decentralized exchanges.

It was implemented on the Ethereum network in 2019, although the project was launched in 2017 through an ICO.

Most of the cryptocurrency trading occurs in centralized exchanges, which are platforms that are managed by private companies that safeguard the funds and facilitate the combination of buy and sell orders.

These platforms have a series of disadvantages, which seek to solve decentralized exchanges. However, this new type of exchange is not without its flaws either.

Loopring aims to combine order matching offered by a centralized exchange, with order settlement performed by decentralized ones.

LRC is the native token of this protocol, and it works as a token within the Ethereum network. Its market capitalization is $ 1,716 million, which makes it rank 79th in the Crypto Online ranking.

The reason behind the latest price rally

Although we can think that the last rise is thanks to the fundamentals that this platform has, volatility really added unexpected news.

Now that many crypto market participants are more speculators than ever, they are looking for opportunities that can drive prices sky high.

The Loopring cryptocurrency has benefited from this trend, after rumors were confirmed that the protocol will be an important part of GameStop’s restructuring plan.

Gamestop is currently in the midst of a change in its business course, in an effort to expand its business model and justify its $ 200 share price. The restructuring is expected to move the company into the NFT market, and Loopring would be an integral part of this final product.

Loopring’s public GitHub repository has leaked code confirming GameStop’s highly speculated partnership with the Ethereum Layer 2 protocol. Loopring has disclosed a Q4 2021 launch and the partnership is keen on disrupting the $ 150B gaming industry.https: //t.co/J2S0rXJ4Ne – GMEdd.com (@GMEdd) October 28, 2021

LRC technical analysis

Today from the weekly chart we observe a large bullish candle, capable of resuming the medium-term trend and marking a new all-time high of $ 1.42.

Now momentum is quite developed, and although a correction could be on the way, the price still shows no exhaustion.

The moving averages 8 EMA and 18 week SMA are crossed to the upside and quite far from the current price. It is possible that they function as dynamic supports, when a pullback occurs.

Technical analysis of the Loopring cryptocurrency. LRC vs USDT weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

Daily chart

On the time frame with daily candles we see more clearly the incredible recent bullish force.

The short-term trend is undoubtedly bullish. Today a momentum continues to develop, and it still shows no depletion.

Already with the bullish journey that the Loopring cryptocurrency is taking, it is quite possible that a pullback is about to begin. However, it is not a very good idea to wait for sales in the face of bullish momentum as strong as the current one. A small pullback is probably enough to resume the trend and set new highs.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

