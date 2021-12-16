The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91% turns 20 years of launch and Stephen Colbert raised a very important question in the latest edition of his late night show: Why weren’t there celebrations with the rest of the cast? The driver mentioned the special Harry Potter with all the actors who will hit HBO Max on January 1, 2022 and was openly annoyed that no one is doing the same with the movie of Lord of the rings. But he did not sit idly by and offered a very special musical sketch featuring some of the stars who made the dreams of Middle-earth possible on the big screen.

Do not miss: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and WALL-E added to the National Film Registry

This December 15 at night, Stephen Colbert shared “# 1 Trilly,” a rap song about how great the Lord of the Rings trilogy is and that no other can top it (he’s right). In addition to Colbert, the clip includes the appearances of Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Andy Serkis, Hugo Weaving and Orlando Bloom. Of course the fans are delighted with the material.

20 years later, and ‘The Lord of The Rings’ is still the greatest trilogy ever! @StephenAtHome, @JonBatiste and some very special guests recorded a rap song to celebrate 20 years of this iconic movie! 🧙‍♂️ # LSSC pic.twitter.com/P3wWM4Z5Q4 – The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 16, 2021

We invite you to read: The Lord of the Rings series on Amazon could see losses in the absence of actors from the trilogy

The sketch includes a short appearance by Viggo Mortensen and a terrific cameo from Anna Kendrick, who is known to be a huge fan of The Lord of the rings, even stating in the past that he does annual marathons of extended versions of the movies. The rap mentions that they wanted to bring Ian McKellen but that the actor was not available for the recordings. Despite the above, the clip is spectacular and works as a worthy tribute to the best trilogy in the history of cinema.

The movies of The Lord of the rings made by Peter Jackson are masterpieces that to this day have not been surpassed, not in the realm of fantasy. Years pass and new generations discover its wonder, but also those veterans who were there in the beginning also have the opportunity, from time to time, to know new details never revealed before.

Although the films of The Lord of the rings They were released many years ago, it is impossible to say that time has forgotten them, quite the opposite. Fantasy productions keep popping up in recent years, but absolutely nothing compares in scope, quality, and spirit. On the other hand, very soon we will witness a new approach to Middle-earth through the series that Amazon is recording right now in New Zealand, and which is surrounded by deep secrecy in every way, just with some names of actors released to the public and aware that it will take place in the Second Age of the Sun.

Amazon intends to convert to the series of The Lord of the rings In his next big franchise, it is not for nothing that he is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in its production and has gone to record at the very heart of the movies. Will the new adaptation manage to preserve all the good of the deliveries for the big screen? Some have all their hopes pinned on her, others look at her with suspicion or fear. We will have time to learn the truth. At the moment there is no release date on the platform and the news appears in a trickle, but most likely it will reach us at some point in 2021.

You may also be interested in: The Lord of the Rings: Will Isildur star in the first season of the Amazon series?

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');