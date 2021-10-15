If there is a reason why The Lord of the Rings managed to transcend, it is because of its fascinating and moving story, capable of captivating several generations of readers, and in its film version by Peter Jackson (Dead of Fear – 64%, King Kong (2005) – 84%, They Will Never Get Old – 100%), the impact was the same. It is the characters and their depth that remain in the viewer and make this saga so special, but another aspect that we cannot forget are its epic moments, since The Lord of the Rings is heir to an ancient heroic tradition, its battles They are capable of shaking us, and it seems that the Amazon series wants to recreate those feelings.

According to an account called Fellowship of the Fans, for the first season of The Lord of the rings We will have a huge battle between the armies of the human kingdom of Númenor and the orcs. Humans would attack a castle or series of castles occupied by orcs. Since the show is set in the Second Age, there are several battles that we could see in the first and subsequent seasons. Although it is not confirmed information, you can see the tweets here:

The set had fake dead horses, smoke, and fire. It is not known if this castle / fortress is an orc castle or is currently occupied by orcs. Most of the orcs are WETA prosthetic practical effects orcs and a lot of time and money has been spent creating the realism of the orcs in the show. Good work Amazon. The Numenorean army included some ‘royal knights’ who wore shiny armor with white capes, some of which were red / blue. Along with polished steel boots and sometimes a piece of leather on the chest.

It seemed like the main character in these sets was a dirty ‘blond and white prince’. If it was a prince, it is not confirmed yet. There were more named actors on these sets, but due to recent backlash and controversy, we have refrained from revealing any actors at this time as it is unfair to them.

The Jackson movies, with their brilliant combination of extras pounding on incredible sets, giants, and computer generated effects (CGI), gave us some of the most spectacular battles in movie history. In the last 20 years, technology has advanced a lot, but the difference between a battle with 200 extras in a real scenario to one that depends completely on CGI is still abysmal.

In the trilogy of The Hobbit the abuse of CGI caused the battles to have much less impact, as well as the fact that Jackson replaced the orcs who were actors made up by CGI orcs. It is appreciated that the Amazon series is going to resume the use of practical special effects, and it is a luxury that not any series can take, but this show is the most expensive in all history, with US $ 500 million for its first two seasons.

A battle between men of Númenor and orcs was already seen in The Fellowship of the Ring, in the prologue. Along with the elves, the Númenóreans led by King Elendil faced Sauron and his forces and defeated him in Mordor. Thousands of years later, during the events of The Lord of the Rings, the kingdom of Gondor was the last remaining of the Númenórean kingdom that was fought against the Dark Lord at the end of the Second Age.