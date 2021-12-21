The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91% started something unprecedented in cinema. The trilogy directed by Peter Jackson managed to surprise locals and strangers thanks to his magnificent recreation of what was written by JRR Tolkien, whose saga was considered impossible to film. Despite the freedoms that were taken to tell the story, the budget that at that time was not at all like the ones used now, and having a not so popular cast, the director created something new that became an absolute reference for the fantasy genre. Although with The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64% an attempt was made to keep this world alive, this other trilogy did not have the same impact and is LOTR the one that continues to attract attention after all these years.

A new Amazon series is in development, although it will not again adapt the trilogy that we know but other stories narrated by Tolkien. This is already causing several comparisons to the original installments and there is a lot of fear and excitement among fans of the books. The success of The Lord of the rings It is still being analyzed to date because the context in which it happened ended up helping a lot to make it go down in history, as well as the way in which the public consumes this type of cinema. For starters, by now we are used to tapes that are longer than two hours, but before that was not the norm. Jackson’s trilogy was among the first to not underestimate audiences in such a way, ensuring that attention will never be lost as long as something of quality is offered. Now it is very common for films that easily exceed the budget of LOTR also last a lot longer, like Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% or Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

On the other hand, there is the freedom that the director had to work on his adaptation. Although the world knew that a new film was being produced based on Tolkien’s work, at that time the internet did not work as it does now and only fans at heart searched and found news about it, but if they were not satisfied with something it is not like they could viralize their anger. In the end, they simply had to wait to see the result on the big screen and decide whether or not they liked it.

Since then, the interest in blockbusters and adaptations, whether of novels or comics, has changed a lot and something that was previously more subtle and exclusive has become something public that is always under the microscope. Long before a film is released there are already a thousand theories, leaks, complaints and boycott promises, which sometimes affects, not to mention the box office, but the possibility of having more films without so much intervention on the part of the producers who are always worried by the reception of the public.

These aspects do not go unnoticed by Elijah Wood, who gave life to Frodo in the trilogy of LOTR. The actor knows very well that Peter jackson had the opportunity to work without more pressure than necessary, which benefited the project in a unique way. In a recent chat with The New York Times (via IndieWire), Wood spoke about the privileges the production had:

There was a great sense of lack of supervision. Peter and his team were allowed to make movies the way they wanted without much outside perspective.

Peter jackson He tried for years to build the project, but no one wanted to risk such an expensive trilogy, and other production companies asked him to cut the material to deliver a single tape. Eventually, the director made a deal with New Line:

That doesn’t mean the studio wasn’t scared or involved. They knew the risk of filming these movies at the same time. I do not know if [Peter Jackson] I could do them the same way today.

Elijah Wood He explains that before it was possible to film in a “bubble,” but now that is impossible, since the public never loses detail and the internet helps to reveal the great secrets of this type of film:

Look, the internet is different too. There was less scrutiny on the movies. Less was known about them. We could make the tapes in a bubble. We had some scenic issues like there were a few photographers up on a hill, but it was a minor problem. I don’t know if that could be possible now. Now the world is online and there is a vast amount of access available to almost anyone on any topic.

The actor is very right and for this you do not have to go to the superhero tapes that monopolize theaters month after month. The production of the series of LOTR It has become a point of debate for many, from the comments about the changes in some characters and stories, to the always controversial issue of inclusion that has already generated hatred among fans who promise not to see it, but has also generated high expectations among the that can no longer wait for its premiere. The point is that this series is, so far, the most expensive in history and a second season has already been approved without knowing if the public will receive it well or they will turn it into a failure.

