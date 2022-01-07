It has been more than four years since it was announced that Amazon would develop a series of The Lord of the rings; At first it was thought that it would be a new adaptation of the novels, a reinvention of what has already been seen in the movies, but in 2019 it was announced that it would be a story set in the Second Age, a period of the fantastic world created by JRR Tolkien which takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings.

In addition to the fact that we will see the island of Númenor and that Morfydd Clark will play the elf Galadriel, very little has been officially confirmed. However, the account The Fellowship of the Fans has shared several leaks in previous months and is one of the main sources of news about the production. Now they have released the characters that the actors play and some details about the plot.

In addition to having Morfydd clark Like Galadriel, The Fellowship of the Fans says Robert Aramayo will play Elrond, the elf played by Hugo Weaving in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy; Maxim Baldry will play Isildur and Lloyd Owen will play Elendil, we both saw them in the prologue to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91% under the skin of Harry Sinclair Y Peter mckenzie respectively. Trystan Gravelle will play Ar-Pharazôn, the last king of Númenor; Y Owain Arthur will play Durin, the legendary lord of the dwarves, from whom we learned about the ruins of his kingdom Khazad-dûm in the first Lord of the Rings movie.

Robert Aramayo is ELROND

In the upcoming Amazon ‘The Lord of the Rings’ TV Series pic.twitter.com/UMfx9BvLCy – Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) December 31, 2021

Lloyd Owen is ELENDIL

In the upcoming Amazon ‘The Lord of the Rings’ TV Series pic.twitter.com/VbDIjo46Q2 – Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) December 31, 2021

To wrap up 2021, last but not least … TRYSTAN GRAVELLE AS PHARAZON The one to watch out for in #LOTRonPrime

Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/9xU3EYnpiT – Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) December 31, 2021

Joseph Mawle is “ADAR”

In the upcoming Amazon ‘The Lord of the Rings’ TV Series

(Amazon original character) pic.twitter.com/UzVOCXteaf – Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) December 31, 2021

Then we have a list of the new characters, which were created for the Amazon series and did not come from Tolkien’s writings. The first is Adar, played by Joseph Mawle; then we have Hadrith / Hadreth, played by Charlie vickers; and Carine, played by Ema Horvath, who is described as Isildur’s sister. Isildur’s three friends are also mentioned, who will be played by Anthony Crum, Alex Tarrant and another unknown actor, their names are Nolion, Valandil and Ontamo.

Charlie Vickers is HADRITH / HADRETH

In the upcoming Amazon ‘The Lord of the Rings’ TV Series

(Amazon original character) #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/pweJ4WvfOw – Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) December 31, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Ema Horvath is playing “Carine”, Isildur’s sister, which is an Amazon original character in the upcoming ‘The Lord of the Rings’ TV Show (1/7) pic.twitter.com/L51xiR6may – Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) January 2, 2022

About the plot, The Fellowship of the Fans reported the following: Isildur willingly joins the Númenor army that will travel to Middle-earth, he and his three friends take an oath. Carine does not want her brother to go, and it is said that there is an emotional scene where she follows Isildur into the crowd and calls out his name, in a way reminiscent of the scene where Elrond yells at her on Mount Doom in The Fellowship of the Ring:

According to sources, the way Carine says ‘Isildurr’ looks a lot like how Elrond yells ‘Isildurrrr’ in the prologue to The Fellowship of the Ring. However, it is unclear if this was intentional or just an interesting similarity / coincidence.

The scene in the streets is a great parade, the Cavalry army marches through the town led by the City Guards, the people sing and shout and throw flowers at the soldiers. Isildur is dressed in cavalry armor.

SCENE DESCRIPTION: “The scene in the streets is a big parade, the Cavalry army marches through the town led by the City Guards, people are singing and shouting and throwing flowers at the soldiers. Isildur is dressed in the cavalry armor. “ (6/7) – Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) January 2, 2022

The series of The Lord of the rings Amazon has a difficult task to fulfill, which is to achieve the quality of the movies of Peter jackson. On the one hand we know that they have hired talented artists for the technical section, the amount of money that is being invested is also a sign that it could be a visually spectacular production, but the most important thing is that they convince the fans that it is a story worthy of Tolkien.

Creating new characters isn’t necessarily a bad sign, but it’s hard to imagine purist fans accepting them. On the other hand, the trilogy of The Hobbit It managed to triumph at the box office despite adding several made-up characters, the most controversial of which was Tauriel, and changing the story at various points. The Amazon series may or may not succeed, at the moment we have very little to make predictions about it.

