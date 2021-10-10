The series of Lord of the Rings It is far from its premiere, but each day that passes is a new obstacle overcome. The details about the plot are not as abundant as we would like, however, there are enough details to be sure that it will be a completely spectacular adventure. Although data on the main trip are unknown, one of its actors confirmed to BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live Show (via Bleeding Cool) that the series will have diverse hobbits and not just whites as observed in Peter Jackson’s films.

If there is one thing that Hollywood movies and series should consider today, it is representation. For the public and the studios, the inclusion of minorities (those that are observed mostly in the United States) has become especially important, that is why in the productions we see the addition of Afro-descendant characters, Asian Americans, Latinos. The entertainment must be multicultural or it will not be successful or well received, and for the series of The Lord of the rings that is being done in Amazon things work the same way.

TheOneRing.Net confirmed several weeks ago that the African-descendant British actor and comedian, Lenny Henry, will take the role of hobbit in the new Amazon series. This time Henry offers some statements in which it ensures a lot of diversity for the hobbits of the new series. Unlike the trilogy of Jackson, in which all halflings are white, Amazon’s production will include the Pelosos, a sub-race of the hobbits:

I am a harfoot [Peloso], because for JRR Tolkien, who was also from Birmingham, suddenly there were black hobbits; I am a black hobbit, it is brilliant, and what is remarkable in this series of books, it is a prequel to the time we saw in the movies, it is about the early days of The Shire and the environment of Tolkien, so we are a population Harfoots indigenous. We are hobbits but we are called Harfoots, we are multicultural, we are a tribe, not a race, so we are black, Asian and brown, even the Maori type within it.

Opinions regarding diversity in the new series of The Lord of the rings they are divided, which is always the case when it comes to representation in the entertainment industry. The truth is that it will be interesting to observe this turn proposed by Amazon for the Legendarium of Tolkien, so we’ll find out very soon if it can be a success.

The material of the series The Lord of the rings it is desperately scarce. Several weeks ago the first official image was shared, which includes Tirion, the popular elven city in Valinor, the Two Trees and a mysterious character looking at the landscape from behind (and who is said to be Finrod Felagund, the first who observed the arrival of the men to Beleriand and with whom he formed an alliance). The series will include legendary characters and other completely new ones, but we will have to wait until September 2, 2022 to meet them. You can read a snippet of the official synopsis below:

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the much-feared reappearance of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the impressive island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will endure long after that he has left.

