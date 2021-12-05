The series of The Lord of the rings run by Amazon is one of the most anticipated products of 2022. The billionaire company has invested a huge amount of money in it, much more than HBO with Game of Thrones – 59%, and intends to make it a media phenomenon . But there is something that could work against him. New . observations argue that the new series would suffer from a very important detail that is directly related to the trilogy directed by Peter Jackson more than twenty years ago.

No one can deny it, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91%, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – 96% and The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King – 94% represent some of the most ambitious productions in the history of cinema, monumental achievements that to this day have not been surpassed, at least in the realm of fantasy. Peter jacksonAlong with his talented team of artists, they achieved the impossible at a time when things were not in their favor. The dream came true and the trilogy of Lord of the rings it won global recognition and to this day it has become cult material, in every possible way.

Amazon bought the necessary rights for a television adaptation of Tolkien’s work and very soon we will see episodes arrive that will narrate events of the Second Age, some canonical and others invented by the writers of the series. Charles Cameron, a . journalist, argues that by presenting events from a time long before that observed in movies (Third Age), we will not see the actors we all know return; this would result in inherent damage to the potential consumption of the series. We will have well-known characters like Galadriel and Elrond, but they will not be played by the same stars from the films; On the other hand, although the return of Sauron has already been announced, Amazon confirmed that he will not appear in the first season.

The decision not to include Sauron in the first season of The Lord of the Rings is equally puzzling, meaning that the Amazon original series is in danger of alienating its main fanbase even before the premiere. […] The Lord of the Rings series’ huge record budget means the decision to recast immortal characters like Galadriel seems ill-advised, as the Amazon original could certainly have used makeup or CGI to make sure Cate Blanchett appeared as the image of. Galadriel for which it has become synonymous.

The material for the Lord of the Rings series is desperately scarce. A few months ago the first official image was shared, which includes Tirion, the popular elven city in Valinor, the Two Trees and a mysterious character looking at the landscape from behind (and who is said to be Finrod Felagund, the first who observed the arrival of the men to Beleriand and with whom he formed an alliance). The series will include legendary characters and other completely new ones, but we will have to wait until September 2, 2022 to meet them. You can read a snippet of the official synopsis below:

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the much-feared reappearance of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the impressive island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will endure long after that he has left.

