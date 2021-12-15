The National Film Registry returns to present the new additions to its list and we find titles that have forever marked the seventh art. The material is stored in the United States Library of Congress for current and future generations to remember as works to be honored. Once again, Variety reports the 25 films that have entered the exclusive compendium and among them stand out maximum achievements of cinema such as The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91% and WALL E – 96%.

Many of the tapes added to the National Film Registry are not widely popular compared to those mentioned in the previous paragraph. Others of enormous fame are Selena – 64% or Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80%, productions that somehow generated a devastating impact at the media and social level, placing themselves above others that have aspired to the same and have failed in the attempt. Carla hayden, Librarian of Congress, offered some statements on adding new titles:

Movies help reflect our cultural history and creativity, and show us new ways of looking at ourselves, although movies have not always been deemed worth preserving. The National Film Registry will preserve our film heritage and we are proud to add 25 more films this year.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring It was released in 2001 and tells the story of Frodo, who with the help of his friends and brave allies, embarks on a dangerous journey on a mission to destroy the One Ring. The Dark Lord Sauron ordered the Elves to forge the Great Rings of Power: three for elven kings, seven for dwarf lords, and nine for men. But Sauron also secretly forged the One Ring, which has the power to enslave all of Middle-earth.

Recently, Empire magazine named The Fellowship of the Ring as the best movie of all time and described with great sensitivity everything that makes it valuable:

A lavishly detailed masterpiece with a huge, beating heart, it’s the right movie for our time, filled with skill, conviction, and the belief that trudging, step by step, on dark days is the bravest act of all. Your ultimate heroes aren’t the strongest, or the ones with the best one-line phrases, but the ones who keep going. And so The Community endures: a miracle of storytelling, a cinematographic feat, and it continues to be the gold standard for seventh art experiences.

WALL-E, released by Pixar in 2008, presents the adventure of a small garbage collector robot who inadvertently embarks on a space journey capable of deciding the fate of humanity. The animated studio owned by The Walt Disney Company gave us an unforgettable odyssey full of emotions and awareness about caring for our planet. Like The Fellowship of the Ring, in his time received numerous awards.

You can read the rest of the films added to the National Film Registry below:

Chicana (1979)

Cooley high (1975)

Evergreen (1965)

Flowers and Trees (1932)

The Flying Ace (1926)

Hellbound Train (1930)

Joy (1919)

The Long Goodbye – 97% (1973)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Murder of Fred Hamption (1971)

Nightmare on Hell Street – 15% (1984)

Pink flamingos (1972)

Requiem-29 (1970)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

Ringling Bros. Parade Film (1902)

Selena (1997)

Sounder (1972)

Stop Making Sense – 97% (1984)

Sinister Pact – 98% (1951)

WALL-E (2008)

The Watermelon Woman (nineteen ninety six)

What Happened to Baby Jane? – 91% (1962)

Who Killed Vincent Chin? (1987)

The wobblies (1979)

