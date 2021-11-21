Amazon is preparing to throw the house out the window with the new production of the Lord of the Rings series, as it is known that the company is investing more than US $ 400 million, all this in order to exceed the expectations of fans of the saga. Although the details of the plot are still uncertain, the writers of the series, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, have said that it aims to capture the primordial beauty of the Second Age of Middle-earth, in addition, a new rumor has emerged that seems to confirm one of the main characters of the program.

The Twitter account @FansFellowship, which is always on the lookout for everything that has to do with The Lord of the rings, reported that it is possible that Isildur is one of the main characters from episode 3 onwards, because as the source informs, they have discovered that the code name they use in the filming for Isildur’s casting is “Cole” and they also have a filtered description of the character. We present the Tweet with the information:

EXCLUSIVE: ISILDUR will be one of the main characters from episode 3 onwards in the upcoming Amazon TV series “The Lord of the Rings” after 6 months of research. At last, welcome (in part) to the * late * Second Age.

Isildur’s code name is “Cole.” The leaked character description is: Male, 18-22 years old, Caucasian. Athletic young man in his twenties to play someone 18. He has the weight of the world on his shoulders, so he must feel like a tormented soul but at the same time dynamic and charismatic.

Although it is still nothing more than an unconfirmed rumor, it makes some sense, since it must be considered that a part of the period in which the Amazon series is located, coincides with the life of Isildur. However, other fans are skeptical, because for this character to be included, it would have to take a very large jump in time. Reliable sources have indicated that the story of the first arc of the series will begin with the creation of the rings and the war with the elves, and that Isildur would only enter the plot near the end, when the Second Age was about to conclude with the War of the Last Alliance.

Isildur, played by Harry Sinclair, appeared for a brief moment in the prologue to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91%, directed by Peter Jackson. At the beginning of the tape you can see a scene from the war against Mordor, where Sauron fights with Isildur’s father, Elendil, and kills him. Immediately, Isildur wields the sword of his father, Narsil, and cuts Sauron’s finger with the One Ring, who loses his power and disappears. Isildur decides to keep the ring, despite the fact that Elrond had warned him that it should be destroyed, and later uses it to make himself invisible and flee from some orcs; at that moment, the ring betrays him, escaping from his finger, causing him to be visible again and meet a death by arrows.

Many rumors and expectation has brought this series with it, as it has a large number of fans around the world, in addition to being considered one of the best epic fantasy stories that exist. We hope that Amazon does not disappoint the loyal fans of this incredible story and brings us an unforgettable production, worthy of telling the stories of Middle Earth.

