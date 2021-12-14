Exatlon United States / Instagram Norma Palafox delights her fans with the photos she usually shares on her Instagram

Norma Palafox is not only a great athlete but she is also a very familiar woman, who wastes love with her loved ones and with her audience constantly, and just when many wonder who makes her throb at a thousand per hour, the soccer player revealed it.

The champion of the fifth season of EXATLON United States used her social networks to share a photograph with the man who steals her heart, and she had no hesitation in assuring that everything in her life has become.

The mentioned gentleman is not only very handsome but he is also much younger than Norma Palafox, but the love between them is so intense that it shows through their pores.

The image of her great love on Instagram was shown by the athlete with a set of three images, captured in a beautiful Mexican region of beach and sea, in an outing where she looked very happy.

“In the 3rd photo you find the love of my life😍”, commented the star of the Telemundo reality show, where she revealed that the man who fills her with joy and with whom her soul quickens, is her little nephew.

The comments of Palafox’s followers were not long in coming, and they not only praised her but also the cuddly boy.

“Beautiful you both ❤️❤️ 🙌” and “Greetings Norma, I have great admiration for you for what a great athlete you are; but I admire you most for the great love you have for your family and especially your beloved nephew. Blessings for you and your beautiful family ”, were some of the phrases they told Norma.

The boy is the son of the brother of the Mexican soccer player, with whom he has a great relationship and to whom he recently dedicated some beautiful words.

“He is one of the most important people in my life and that without thinking about it he would give his life, he is also an accomplice of being the person that I am… today I was born to write to him a little, and say: ‘I love you bro’, that I am lucky to have this stuffed with love, grace, humility and a great human being as a brother, with his cons of course haha ​​but they are minimal “, commented the athlete on her Instagram.

“In these days that we have been very, very close and they have not been easy, I want to thank you for every word to keep making you want, for every fool to make me laugh (I confess that he is the funniest person there is) 😂, because all the days you do something special for me, whether it be my food or anything else, no matter how minimal, thank you very much! ❤️ ”, added Palafox when talking about his brother. “And it doesn’t matter what it is or where or when I WILL ALWAYS, ALWAYS BE FOR YOU, TO SUPPORT YOU, FOR ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING, And finally I want to tell you never stop dreaming, I trust and know that you can achieve everything you set your mind to!”.

Norma Palafox also remembers her mother a lot, who died in September 2019, when she was participating in the program, and to whom she dedicated a few words after winning the reality show.

“MOM: I cannot change the fact that you are no longer here with me physically, but I have decided to live life as I know you would have liked. I have decided to face it with all the tools you gave me, without fear, without limitations without prejudice, “said the soccer player. “I promise to continue celebrating you with my actions and with every challenge I take from now on. I hope you are proud of me today tomorrow and always. I LOVE YOU MOM! UNITED BY THE HEART UNTIL ETERNITY, HUG UNTIL HEAVEN ♥ ️👼🏼 “

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories

window.addEventListener( 'load', function() { setTimeout( function() { s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s) }, 7000 ); } );

}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '136673921827814'); fbq('track', 'PageView');