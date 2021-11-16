EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

Madrid

Updated on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 – 10:54

Service revenues, that is, those from its commercial activity, fell by -0.6%, to remain at 1,866 million euros, despite the recovery of roaming and tourists

Vodafone logo, on a store..

Vodafone Spain increased its income in the first half of its fiscal year by 2.1%, to 2,090 million euros, “due to the increase in income from terminals and devices”. However, in this same period ended at the end of September, service revenues, that is, those of its commercial activity, fell by -0.6%, to remain at 1,866 million euros, “despite the progressive recovery of income from roaming and tourists “that has arrived after the confinements due to the pandemic.

“The decrease in service revenues was mainly due to the market’s drift towards low-cost, commercial aggressiveness and high competition of the sector “, has exposed the company.

Vodafone Spain’s EBITDA also fell by -0.6%, reaching 445 million euros in the first half, conditioned by the aforementioned decrease in service income, as well as higher advertising and television content costs.

Since the beginning of its fiscal year, Vodafone has implemented its Restart strategic plan, aimed at boosting the competitiveness and profitability of its business. The focus of the British-born operator is now in the areas of innovation, digital and new technologies, to foster differentiation and capture new business opportunities. Among other actions, such as the strengthening of the low-cost brand Lowi, a restructuring plan has been activated that was announced in September and that has focused on the closure of own stores to rethink the commercial presence of the company. In this ERE, the operator has agreed with its unions the exit of 442 employees, with 50 days per year worked.

More phones, less bandwidth

The contract mobile customer base rose 67,000 lines, to 11.5 million, supported by strong demand from the public sector. The broadband customer base decreased by 82,000, to 3.1 million, and television customers also fell, by 38,000, to 1.6 million. Vodafone, yes, saves the costs of football rights, which it has given up on understanding that they are not very profitable for its television platform.

Over the course of the semester, Vodafone Spain has acquired 2x10MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band at auction, for 350 million euros, to offer mobile phone and data services with 5G in that band. The spectrum is subject to an annual reservation fee of 15.5 million euros. Vodafone will use this spectrum – with a duration of 20 years and automatic renewal for another 20 years, extending until 2061-.

