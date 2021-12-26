12/26/2021 at 08:44 CET

EP

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will fall this Sunday for the third consecutive day and will be below the level of 200 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for the first time since December 8, specifically, up to 188.53 euros / MWh, according to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) and collected by Europa Press.

The price of the ‘pool’ will be reduced this Sunday by 16.73% compared to that of this Saturday, while the lower price compared to its maximum historical record, which was reached last Thursday with 383.67 euros / MWh, It is 50% after three consecutive days of decreases that coincide with several holidays in much of the world and that cause demand to be much lower due to the lack of activity of companies and large consumers.

In any case, the cost of electricity in the wholesale market continues to skyrocket when compared with the records of the same day of the previous year, when the price stood at 32.86 euros / MWh. The increase this Sunday compared to December 26, 2020 is 473.73%, that is, it is almost six times more expensive.

The maximum price of light for this Sunday it will take place between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with 241.25 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 130.24 euros between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct effect on the regulated rate -the so-called PVPC-, to which they are covered almost 11 million consumers in the country, and it serves as a reference for the other 17 million that have contracted their supply in the free market.

The increase in prices in recent months in the electricity market This is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, at all-time highs this year.

December is around 260 euros per megawatt hour on average

December began as a month marked by great volatility, with falls in the average of some days to around 100 euros / MWh and with certain rallies that widely exceeded the 200 and 300 euros / MWh level.

The increased cost of light It has run wild and the average monthly price is already around 260 euros, that is, almost 60 euros more than last October, the month with the most expensive average to date.

Extension of tax rebates

Last Tuesday, the Government extended until April 30 the reduction of the taxes included in the electricity bill paid by all consumers in order to alleviate the negative effect that the rise in the price of electricity is causing on citizens.

Specifically, the 21% discounts were extended until April 30 to 10% of VAT and special electricity tax from 5.11% to 0.5%, legal minimum. However, the suspension of the 7% generation tax paid by companies will only be maintained, for now, until March 31.