

Nancy Pelosi, president of the Lower House, pointed out that her objective is to obtain the approval of the infrastructure plan and begin the debate on the social plan.

WASHINGTON – The US House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, broke a record this Friday with a seven-hour vote, the longest in its history, but it did not serve to achieve any advance in the agenda of the US president, Joe Biden.

The Lower House began its session this Friday at 8:00 am, local time, with the intention of putting two key pieces of Biden’s agenda to a vote: a social plan valued at $ 1.75 billion dollars and an infrastructure project of $ 1.2 billions of dollars.

However, at 8:13 a.m. local time, Republicans moved to end the session and, although they knew it was going to fail, they achieved significant delays.

“We are going to use all the instruments at our disposal to save the United States from the radical proposals of the Democrats,” the leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, told a forceful press conference.

The voting ended seven hours later, around 3:17 pm local time, and the Democrats began their debate.

Normally, these types of voting last one hour, not seven.

The previous record for the longest vote in the US. lasted for almost three hours and occurred on November 22, 2003, when the Republicans had a majority in the Lower House and under the George W. Bush Government (2001-2009).

Throughout the day, the Democrats also changed their plans.

At first, they were determined to pass the infrastructure law, which already received the go-ahead from the Senate in August, and Biden’s social plan, which includes increases in spending on health, childcare and climate change, among other issues.

However, some centrist lawmakers objected to approving Biden’s social plan, considering it too expensive and threatened to vote against it if they did not have an estimate of the cost in hand this Friday.

Lower House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave in and this afternoon announced that its objective is to obtain the approval of the infrastructure plan and begin the debate on the social planInstead of approving it, an idea that was immediately rejected by the progressive wing of the party.

Biden’s agenda has been stuck in Congress for months due to disagreements between the progressive wing of the Democrats, which prioritizes the social plan, and the centrist sector, which gives more importance to infrastructure and opposes some of the policies that are included. in that social package.

