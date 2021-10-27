10/27/2021 at 3:40 PM CEST

Alhaurín el Grande was the town chosen by the Spanish Federation of Mountain Sports and Climbing (FEDME) to host the Spanish Championship of Mountain Racing Clubs, an event that was held this past weekend and that featured a demanding and hard journey of 32 kilometers with 2,200 meters of elevation gain positive in the test Skyrace Los Tajos.

The runners traveled to Malaga Ana Tauste, Rosa María Lara, María Fuentes, María Beltrán and Gloria Company, who formed a compact and diverse group, since during the season they have had different objectives, which makes this podium even more special.

Some of them are specialists in Vertical Kilometers and others in short-distance races, which were long the distance of the SkyRace Los Tajos. On the contrary, the long distance specialists had to be more explosive to keep the race head.

With this test, women of the Lurbel Team – People Sapiens, sign a special season as a team and set their sights on 2022 by holding a competition before the end of the year that will help them get into shape, with the aim of continuing to enjoy sport and the mountains.

FEDME CUP

as well as the fourth and last round of the Online Spanish Cup where it also participated Santi Navarro Santamaría, a member of the Lurbel Team-People Sapiens, who on this occasion represented the Valencian Mountain Races Team of the FEMECV.