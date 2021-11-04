What better way to close the year than for Saúl ?? El Canelo ?? Álvarez, who is on top of a ring, now he is putting on his gloves again and for the third time so far in 2021 he will contest his belts against the undefeated Caleb Plant.

It will be this Saturday, November 6, when both boxers meet again after the brawl they had at the last press conference, where the Mexican hit the American after he insulted him.

Without a doubt, the fight has become the most anticipated boxing event of the year, which can be followed through ESPN online or on pay television.

Tempers are quite hot heading into the fight. Photo: IG / canelo

Everything is ready, the Mexican has already arrived in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada for his next meeting and very true to his style, he did it in his well-known pajamas.

How much does ?? El Canelo’s new pajamas cost ???

The Mexican has always shown that it is very important to travel comfortably, but that is not in conflict with style, so his pajamas have become the ideal outfit.

The boxer has shown style when traveling. Photo: IG / canelo

The Mexican boxer has relied on the expensive and luxurious silk pajamas from Dolce & Gabbana, which have been placed as his ideal outfit prior to his encounters in the boxing ring.

A few days ago, the 31-year-old from Jalisco traveled by private jet to the city of gambling with his new pajamas from the renowned Italian firm, with a leopard print and in electric blue.

The new model has highlighted the masculinity and figure of the athlete. Photo: IG / canelo

But many have wondered: How much do their pajamas cost? Its most recent acquisition has an approximate cost of three thousand 153 dollars, since each garment is sold separately.

It was through his Instagram account, where the man from Guadalajara shared the images of his arrival with his wife Fernanda Gómez, who has always been by the athlete’s side in each of his clashes.

His wife has always shown support for Guadalajara. Photo: IG / canelo

The luxury pajamas of ?? El Canelo ??

The athlete of Mexican origin has shown that he makes trips with a lot of style, and since pajamas have proven to be the ideal look for trips, but how much do they cost?

This is not the first time that the Mexican has opted for luxury pajamas, which are mostly from the well-known fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, which are made of silk, which give it a relaxed, fresh and quite masculine touch. .

To mention something, the boxer has opted for different models, one of them was a more minimalist version, yes, preserving the pajama-type design of comfortable and relaxed coordinated, without losing the style in navy blue, which has an approximate price 1,900 dollars.

The blue shade has become one of her favorites. Photo: IG / canelo

A couple of months ago, the boxer opted for 100% silk and linen pajamas from the same Italian firm, which are very comfortable with a diamond pattern and different shades of blue.

Like the previous ones, the model also sells its clothes separately, so their value was around 3,500 dollars.

It has always proven that you can travel long distances in style. Photo: IG / canelo

