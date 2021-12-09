Since the beginning of his career as an athlete, Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez, has placed his career right at the top of the pyramid, as he is one of the best boxers at the international level.

Each of their achievements has given good economic results to the Guadalajara and proof of this is the great amount of luxuries that the boxer lives next to his family, because now they pose for the cover of a magazine.

The boxer appears next to his wife Fernanda Gómez and little Marifer on the cover of the magazine “HOLA”, where they spoke exclusively about how they live the holiday season and what awaits him in his career.

Much in his style, the Mexican boxer appeared in a black tuxedo with lapels and a silk bow, while his wife dazzled everyone with her impressive and sexy red dress.

The 25-year-old influencer and model showed off her long blonde hair while wearing a dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline in satin red, which highlighted her statuesque figure.

However, the one who stole everyone’s glances was little Marifer, because at four years of age, the girl has learned the good tastes of her two parents, since her short life has been full of thousands of luxuries.

The youngest wore a tender and expensive green dress, which had some applications in red, while her hairstyle was highlighted by two bows in her bun ponytails.

Luxurious Christmas of “El Canelo”

The athlete shared with his followers how beautiful his huge Christmas tree looks in his mansion, as his Disney decorations and the names of his children and his wife were the protagonists.

The athlete from Guadalajara dazzled everyone with his luxurious decorations. Photo: IG / canelo

In its beautiful tree they stand out in only red, green and some applications in blue, while the “Mickey and Minnie Mouse” dolls in their traditional and Christmas versions also stand out.

As expected, the huge decoration is located in the middle of what appears to be the hall, as well as the impressive stairs in the background, which is worthy of a world champion.

Real estate lover

And is that money is something that does not worry the Mexican boxer, since he owns ranches and mansions in the Metropolitan Area of ​​his native Guadalajara and even in the US, in the state of California.

Even his ranch in Guadalajara is valued at no less than a million dollars, as it has a luxurious wardrobe, game room and a garage with the most exclusive car brands in the world.

It also has four thousand square kilometers, 1,200 of them built, eight stables, an arena, a bathroom lane, an events room, three main bedrooms, all of them with their own bathroom, dressing room and even a Jacuzzi.

While his property in San Diego California, where he spends much of the time leading up to his fights, has an approximate value of 6.4 million dollars, which is already for sale.

