El Capi Pérez: The luxurious mansion of the popular VLA driver | INSTAGRAM

The popular conductor of Come the joy and excellent comedian, El Capi Pérez, has become a celebrity, one of the most important figures on Mexican television after his appearance on Aztec TV, becoming one of the favorites on television today.

Thanks to his excellent work and his unmatched sense of humor He has managed to be successful in all the projects in which they have been presented, so throughout his career he has had many opportunities that he has not missed.

These are the ones that have led him to have an excellent quality of life, at the moment he is participating in the Reality show from Amazon Prime Video: Last One Laughing, (LOL) contest in which he has to avoid laughing while trying to make his fellow comedians laugh, directed by Eugenio Derbez and in which it is his second chance in this third season that was released on December 10.

It is for this very reason that this character on TV has attracted a lot of public attention and on many occasions they look at even the smallest detail in the photos shared on their social networks, always wearing incredible brands and also their luxurious mansion.

That’s right, the young man already has more than 3 million followers and has sometimes shared the incredible dressing room that he has inside his luxurious mansion, full of impressive clothes and good tastes.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF YOUR DRESSING ROOM



Capi Pérez shows off his wardrobe and also the incredible dressing room that he has on his property.

He also has an incredible collection of tennis shoes, he is a fan of collecting them and of course he cannot avoid any occasion to share that great taste.

We have also been able to see that it has a very good decoration, it always surprises the Internet with these comforts that it has managed to obtain after so much success in its career and that each one of them deserves, with a luxurious garden, very tasteful furniture and of course all very well combined.

There is no doubt that Capi Pérez will continue to make viewers enjoy his great presence on the screens, that sense of humor that characterizes him and of course also the unforgettable moments that he makes pass those people who know how to enjoy comedy.