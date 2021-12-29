The Professional Video Game League (LVP) closes 2021 with 69.8 million accumulated viewers, its best historical figure and 24% more than the previous year, according to the data that . has had access to.

In this way, it faces in full expansion a 2022 that will have the great news of the entry of a Barça team and another of one of the captains of the Barça team, Gerard Piqué, in the League of Legends Super League (LoL).

The jewel in the LVP crown, owned by the Mediapro Group, is the LoL Super League held in Spain. During 2021, with this competition alone, it has achieved 13 million viewers, 37% more than in 2020, and has accumulated 5.5 million hours viewed, 39% more than the previous year.

“2021 was a challenge to consolidate the audiences that had grown during 2020 in the first phase of the coronavirus pandemic, and not only have we achieved this objective, but we have increased them,” he explains to . Jordi Soler, general director of the LVP. “It has helped us to achieve that some content creators have shared our signal,” he adds.

These figures are destined to remain small in 2022. The arrival of Barça and KOI, the club owned by Pique and the content creator Ibai Llanos, they can suppose a new growth of the audiences.

“We are unable to quantify how far we can go”, sentence to usually do. “Barça has had an area dedicated to eSports for years and they probed different ways of entering LoL because they knew they had to be there. Finally, circumstances have led them to enter the Super League at this time. It is a natural evolution. “, considers.

In addition, the entry of these two teams will be accompanied by other additions, such as the Basque team BISONS ECLUB and the English team Fnatic, who have decided to compete in the Spanish Super League with Team Queso. And CASE eSports, owned by the footballers, will participate in the Second Division Super League Casemiro (Real Madrid), From Gea (Manchester United), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) and Ruben Garcia (Osasuna).

“This second division allows there to be room for 10 more teams, with very powerful projects from people who have been asking us for a long time how to enter the Super League and who have the objective of being in first. This moves the market because they will go to look for new brands , so it will be a year in which the sponsorship income will surely increase “, he analyzes to usually do.

All this will be accompanied by the return of face-to-face events, provided that the coronavirus pandemic allows it. In fact, a first step was already taken in November with the celebration of the LoL ESET Iberian Cup finals and the VALORANT Rising Series at the Barcelona International Convention Center (CCIB), which had about 1,500 spectators per day. .

“The intention is to return to normality with the celebration of the league finals in person. But, obviously, we are waiting for how the pandemic evolves. In any case, the first final will be in March with the first ‘split ‘of the Super League of LoL and then we believe that the situation will be better than now “, assesses the general director of the LVP.

The LVP will continue its commitment to VALORANT in 2022 with the creation of the VRL Spain Rising Mediamarket and Intel, the new professional video game league in Spain, which will start in February and will have ten teams.

On the other hand, in Latin America the expansion of the LVP continues, where it operates in the LoL Superliga of Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru. During 2021 it was announced that Riot Games, the company that created the video game, will continue as operator of the leagues in the region until 2024 and that it will organize for the first time the one in Central America and the Caribbean.

“We have been in Latin America for four years now, where we have been able to consolidate our projects. The Free Fire video game works very well there and by 2022, together with Garena (the creator of the video game), we have created two new professional leagues, North and South Challengers, which they will be used to qualify for the Free Fire League, the most important competition in the region, “explains Soler.

In 2021, the eSports content entertainment multiplatform UBEAT (Mediapro Group) tripled its online audience, with more than 6 million unique users throughout the year and more than 12 million views.

