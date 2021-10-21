In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Take the opportunity to buy the cheapest MacBook Air (2020) with M1 processor: it is on sale at MediaMartk with 200 euros discount.

Although the protagonists of the moment are the new MacBook Pro (2021) with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, the truth is that The MacBook Air (2020) with the M1 chip continues to be one of Apple’s most in-demand notebooks.

And it is not surprising: it is light and powerful, and its price is much more affordable than that of its bigger brothers. Especially now that it is on sale at MediaMarkt for 928 euros.

Specifically, the model that is on sale is the one that comes with 256 GB of SSD storage and finished in silver, which in the official Apple store costs 1,129 euros. Therefore, you save no less than 200 euros if you take advantage of this promotion.

This new MacBook Air maintains the design of the previous ones, but makes the leap to the new Apple ARM chip, with better performance but lower energy consumption.

The MacBook Air with M1 It hit the market at the end of last year and impressed everyone with its perfect combination of performance, autonomy and portability.

It is the first MacBook Air that integrates Apple’s M1 processor with ARM architecture, a chip 3.5 times more powerful than the previous generation and a much lower power consumption.

The processor is accompanied by an 8-core GPU with 5 times higher graphics performance, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD in the model that is on sale.

Our Business Insider colleagues have had the opportunity to put it to the test and The efficiency and autonomy of this laptop stand out especially.

The M1 chip offers power and fluidity equal to or greater than that of an Intel Core i5, but with the advantage that it consumes much less energy. This translates to more battery time, which it can go up to 24 – 30 hours without much trouble.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

The design remains in the same vein as previous generations. It is equipped with a 13-inch Retina display and is very light, weighing 1.2 kg. Therefore, it is ideal for carrying it comfortably.

MediaMarkt sends you the order completely free and you will receive it at your home address within 2 to 5 business days. If you don’t want to wait, you can also pick it up at your nearest store if there is stock.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.