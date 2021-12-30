In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are a Windows user but you want a laptop that will overshadow Apple’s MacBook Pro, now there is one that does and that also has a fairly generous discount.

Despite the fact that in the professional segment it is clearly Apple who sets the pace for all rivals with its MacBook -especially with the new MacBook Pro- there are still alternatives that compete from you to you, at least if we look at the value for money, and they are usually much cheaper.

One of them is the ASUS VivoBook Pro 15 with RTX 3050 graphics and Ryzen 7 As a processor, a real beast in terms of power both to edit and to play, and the capacity for it has more than enough, but it also costs only 959 euros.

It is sold by the Spanish online store PcComponentes, which also offers free shipping on this order, thus surpassing its main competitors, such as Amazon.

This laptop has an impressive RTX3050 graphics, as well as a 5th Generation Ryzen 7, so it is perfect for gaming or working with very demanding programs.

This store is totally and absolutely trustworthy, being one of the ones that receives the best comments from its users and regular buyers. He also has a long experience in e-commerce in Spain.

As for the laptop itself, when we talk about it as an alternative to the new MacBook Pro from 2021, we do not do it by chance, and it is that the RTX 3050 graphics is at least on a par with what the new M1 Pro of Manzana.

In addition, the Ryzen 7 is 5th Generation, the last that AMD has begun to equip in models of all brands, the most powerful and efficient to date without a doubt.

It should be noted that this ASUS professional laptop comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, although if you want it you can update to Windows 11 as soon as it is released, since it meets Microsoft’s requirements for said update.

It clearly ranks as one of the best professional notebooks to work anywhere, with power equivalent to that of a good desktop, but with a much more moderate price right now.

