In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a MacBook Pro that equips one of Apple’s new processors, the 2020 MacBook Pro is one of the best options of the moment.

Apple has been renewing practically all its products for two years with a new processor, the Apple M1 in its different versions, a chip with ARM architecture and a completely different structure from the Intel Core used previously.

The first MacBook Pro with M1 was the one from 2020, surprising everyone for both power and autonomy. Although the MacBook Pro from 2021 has already been presented, this model is still a great option, especially now that Amazon has lowered it a lot, by 195 euros to just 1,254 euros.

This new Apple laptop already equips its own ARM processor, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

With the latest available version of macOS, This laptop is a real beast in performance and autonomy, with practically 20 hours of battery life If you manage to squeeze it to the fullest, a milestone.

Its 13-inch screen has a Retina panel that is clearly among the best in the sector today, surpassed only – evidently – by that of the 2021 model.

Business Insider Spain has been able to test the MacBook Pro (2020) with excellent results in all areas, as expected.

If the Apple MacBook stands out for something, it is not only for fluidity and reliability, but also for having a very long life cycle. That makes the high price compared to other Windows models not really relevant, since you will surely be able to amortize the investment for much longer.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

Plus, shipping is free and fast, whether you’re an Amazon Prime member or not. If you are also, so much the better, since you will have it at home almost immediately, in just one or two days from when you order.

You are probably interested in taking advantage of Prime’s free trial month to speed up delivery and, by the way, watch the best Prime Video series during those 30 days.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.