11/05/2021 at 23:48 CET

The Maccabi from Tel-Aviv extended Bitci Baskonia’s unease on Friday with a 69-87 victory, in a duel controlled practically during the 40 minutes by the Israelis, who showed their great moment and endorsed the third consecutive defeat of the Basques in the Euroleague.

Just a few sparks from the locals and the outside success at the start of the second quarter put into question the control of the yellows who were much more solid and more rolled than the men of Dusko Ivanovic who, although they improved in certain aspects such as defense at times, They lack continuity and the lucidity necessary in attack to carry out the games.

The success of Simone Fontecchio -15 valuation credits- and some Wade Baldwin flashes weren’t enough to stand up to a Maccabi who dominated from the inside game with outstanding performances from Jalen Reynolds, Ante Zizic and Derrick Williams, as well as point guard Keenan Evans. Between the four they added 89 valuation credits.

The Israelis entered the game with more spark and achieved the first rents in the initial attacks, especially by punishing the Baskonians, who suffered again in the five against five.

The outside launch kept the Catalans in the game, but the speed of the yellows surpassed the locals in a first round that fell on the visitors’ side, 14-21.

Three triples from Barça’s interiors -two from Matt Costello and one from Steven Enoch- and another one with a personal lack of Simone fontecchio, they turned the electronic in the first bars of the second act, with a partial of 13-0.

Maccabi was quick to react with the help of James Nunnally and Jalen Reynolds, the two most inspired players of the visitors, who played better with short attacks and fast transitions to return the hit received with a 0-14.

The Baskonia got stuck in attack againe, while the scoring pace was constant. The interiors came out on the backlash and the Hebrew team dominated the rebound to punish with easy baskets whenever they could, which allowed them to achieve a 35-44 advantage at halftime.

In each attempt to react by the Basques, there was a hammer blow from the visitors that plunged the locals a bit into a mud from which it was difficult to get out, since each time there was less sand left in the clock.

The last quarter started with a 54-63, but the blue line of hope broke, when the yellow inside game continued to punish the local paint to mark the maximum income, 58-78, with a 4-15 in five minutes, which left the duel sentenced. The epilogue served to shelve a game that closed with a 69-87.

– Data sheet:

69 – Bitci Baskonia (14 + 21 + 19 + 15): Granger (4), Giedraitis (9), Fontecchio (13), Sedekerskis (-) and Nnoko (10) -starting five-, Costello (13), Marinkovic (-), Baldwin (15), Enoch (5) and Kurucs (-).

87 – Maccabi Tel Aviv (21 + 23 + 19 + 24): Evans (14), Wilbekin (-), Caloiaro (5), Williams (21), Zizic (16) -starting five-, Taylor (2), Reynolds (16), DiBartolomeo (-), Nunnally (12), Cohen (-) and Ziv (-).

Referees: Sasa Pukl (Slovenia), Olegs Latizevs (Latvia) and Gytis Vilius (Lithuania). They eliminated Costello for personal fouls (min. 37).

Incidents: match corresponding to the eighth day of the Euroleague played at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria before 7,284 spectators. The Argentine Luca Vildoza was in the stands of the Baskonista coliseum watching the meeting of his former teammates, while Lamar Peters did it from a box, waiting to pass the covid-19 tests, to join the Vitoria team.