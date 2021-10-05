Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 – 09:33

Renfe denounces new breaches of minimum services

Several travelers transit the Cercanas de Madrid-Atocha station this Monday, the third day of the strike FERNANDO VILLAREF

Part of the Cercanas de Madrid network has stopped this Tuesday due to the failure of the minimum services of the Renfe drivers, on strike since last Thursday due to the cuts that, they denounce, are taking place in the workforce. There is congestion in the two Cercanas tunnels that connect Chamartn and Atocha, the Sol station has had to be closed and Renfe is recommending users to use alternative means of transport, except on the C-5 line (Mstoles El Soto-Atocha-Fuenlabrada-Humanes).

Some of the machinists who had to cover the minimum services They are not showing up for their posts, what makes that their trains do not leave the head and, therefore, they do not allow to enter the following ones, thus causing congestion in the tunnels. Some trains have had to stay in the middle of the track.

This is what has happened with those of Sol and Recoletos, which has caused the temporary closure of the Sol station, and even the passengers have had to be evacuated. Circulation is scheduled to resume at three. There are also numerous problems at the Atocha and Chamartn stations, according to Renfe sources.

Renfe faced today the fourth day of unemployment of its machinists, sta 24 hours. It is the middle of the protests (there are still another four days of unemployment) and since last Thursday the company has reported breaches of minimum services by some workers in Catalonia, Valencia and Madrid.

Today precisely Semaf, the union calling and representing 85% of these workers, pointed out that “a dialogue has been opened, which we hope will bear fruit and the management will be pleased to convene the Strike Committee”, the body established to resolve the situation. Semaf insists that machinists forced to perform minimum services have reported to their posts.

Problems also in Catalonia

Early in the morning in Rodalies de Catalua, 112 trains had been abolished today of minimum services (with 47% compliance of these services), in Cercanas Valencia, there are 20 suppressed trains (56% compliance) and in Cercanas Madrid, 46 (70% compliance), according to Renfe sources.

Last week scenes of chaos were experienced and 400 trains were suspended on Thursday and another as many on Friday for these breaches. They claimed that they had not been informed, something that the company denies. In fact, this weekend Renfe has sent more than 9,000 notifications through registered letters and burofax to make sure workers receive notices. Some of those who failed to comply with services last week have already been filed for serious misconduct.

Today’s strike lasts 24 hours and is called by the unions Semaf and Sindicato Ferroviario. Their claim is not salary nor do they ask for an improvement in their working conditions. They denounce that trains have been suppressed with the excuse of Covid that they have not yet recovered and that there is employment that has not been filled. They also claim integration in the provision of services by Renfe, to avoid their possible transfer to the Generalitat.

In addition to today’s strike, there are partial summons for Thursday (from 12:00 to 16:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00), another 24 hours for Friday, coinciding with the operation from the Puente del Pilar. Monday and Tuesday the 24-hour stoppages continue. Renfe sources highlight that problems are occurring on everything in the Cercanas network, but not in the High Speed ​​and Long Distance trains, where yes they are complying 100% with the minimum services.

