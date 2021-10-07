Related news

The focus of sport in the capital of Spain focus this week on the golf course of the Villa de Madrid Country Club. With 10 strokes below par, the English Ross McGowan leads the standings at the end of the first day of the Spanish Open. But if the parking lot has been filled this Thursday, it is due to the presence of Jon rahm. The number one in the world ranking equaled his own record that he had in this field and that the Briton has surpassed. At the moment, he is third surpassed by the Madrilenian Sebastian Rodriguez, which credited 62 hits.

On a day in which the spotlights were also on the visit of Gareth Bale, the golf fever is evident seeing the expectation that was in the ‘green’ in which the tournament is being played. The Basque golfer completed a good contest and only made one more stroke on a hole, at 18. In seven he made one less stroke, at nine he equaled them. Also, on the 14th he made an ‘eagle’. With the 63 strokes, Rahm returned to equal his own record that he had in the Madrid field since 2019, as he did Severiano Ballesteros in the past.

Ross McGowan was intractable. The number 377 of the international ranking, made a perfect contest without missing a shot and scored eight birdies plus an eagle on the 14th hole to present a score of 61. From October 7 to 10 in the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, the European tour hosts this Open of Spain. Rahm has been overwhelmed by this ‘outsider’, in a day in which other Spaniards have also fulfilled a great performance.

In this edition, the Barrika golfer aspires to repeat the triumphs of 2018 and 2019 to equal three titles to the legendary Severiano Ballesteros, who managed to climb to the top of the podium in 1981, 1985 and 1995. Rahm has been surprised by the euphoria that has unleashed: “Pressure with so many public? Not at all, it motivates me more, that’s what we are for. When I was little and had dreams of playing golf in big tournaments, the field was never empty. The more people the better, which is what we train for. (…) It gives me trouble to see a giant poster of mine on a building, I suppose it means that you wanted to see me “.

This is crazy, even @ GarethBale11 is following the @accionaopen @MovistarGolf pic.twitter.com/sK717Mrwnb – Golf at Movistar + (@MovistarGolf) October 7, 2021

Since Jon Rahm’s participation was known several weeks ago, ticket sales have skyrocketed and the interest in seeing the Basque golfer has been the main claim that the organization has made to disseminate a tournament that is being held at the Club for the tenth time of Campo Villa de Madrid.

Craziness

Since the doors of the Country Club opened at eight in the morning there were already people waiting for the tournament to start. As the hours passed, the dribbling of fans was incessant until at noon the caravan of cars to enter through the general public door collapsed and many visitors who could not reserve the parking spaces that had previously been exhausted chose to leave their vehicles on the sidewalk of the access road by the A-6.

