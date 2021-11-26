ESTEBAN URREIZTIETA

Provincial court of Madrid

The Provincial Court of Madrid exonerates the investment fund Portobello of defrauding the owners of the dental clinics he acquired into conforming the Vivanta group. In a car dictated the past October 25, the Seventh Section shelved one of the judicial fronts that the company has open. Contrary to the claims of the complainants, the judicial resolution maintains that there are no indications of criminality on the part of Portobello, which it exonerates from “orchestrating a hoax.”

On the contrary, it refers to the fact that once the clinics were acquired, “the incorporated personnel” were subjected to “new remuneration conditions that caused an increase in expenses and, therefore, a decrease in profits.” The Hearing maintains that “it was, in its case, a correct business decision or not” but without criminal relevance. For this reason, it does not see signs that there has been a “fraud manipulation” and refers the plaintiffs to the civil jurisdiction if they consider that there should be “adjustments in the settlement of the agreed price.”

In this way, the Hearing confirms the pronouncement made by the Examining Court number 49 of Madrid, which maintains that the complainants “received an offer that they negotiated and signed.” Therefore, “they were fully aware of the terms of the contract as well as the agreed conditions, including the way to join the Vivanta society and the way to pay the price agreed to in the operation.” Therefore, he considers that “there is no indication to maintain that there was an antecedent deception in the preparation of the contracts.”

It also highlights that there was a “downward trend in the clinic business since the second quarter of 2017” that caused a “negative and continued downward trend in sales.” He also outlines “an increase in costs due to the employment of doctors in the clinics and not to a manipulation shared by the vendor.”

In parallel, the same Examining Court 49 It maintains open proceedings in which it is trying to determine if, as the salespeople of the clinics have denounced, Portobello has double accounting to reduce the benefit and lower the payments related to the development of the activity. Portobello, through his attorneys, led by Carlos Aguilar, deny any type of irregularity as well as that they had offered the sellers an additional amount to those signed.

