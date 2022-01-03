01/03/2022 at 12:08 CET

EP

The Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has opened proceedings as a result of the complaint filed by the UGT union in relation to the alleged corrupt plot of the funds of the Salary Guarantee Fund (Fogasa), as reported by tax sources.

This complaint has been accumulated to another presented to the Police by the recently resigned Secretary General of UGT Madrid Luis Miguel López Reillo. After Reillo’s resignation, a management company chaired by Rafael Espartero, deputy secretary general of confederal organization and municipal police of Madrid.

It was precisely the union manager who put in the hands of the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office the documentation provided in your complaint by the former union leader.

The diversion of public money from the alleged network would have been between one million and two million euros and bogus workers and fictitious companies would have been created to be able to divert the funds.

Besides of staff of the UGT itself, it is suspected that small banking entities are also part of the plot. The data provided center these actions in the Getafe area.

The former leader of UGT Madrid received important notices a few weeks ago from economic analysts close to the union itself that they had detected “lack of balance and absolute lack of control” on the slopes of managing those funds, and they recommended that he put the case in the hands of the police authorities.

In parallel form, UGT opened an internal investigation with an auditor to determine “the depth” of the scam and guarantee that the fraudster in the corrupt plot is the union itself, given that funds were paid to workers who were not receptive of those funds.