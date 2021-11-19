When everyone thought that nothing bad could happen to humanity beyond bad governments, terrorism and corruption, a virus of Chinese origin came to transform the lives of the world’s population.

It was at the beginning of 2020 when COVID-19 arrived to appropriate the life that we all knew, and force a forced confinement that two years after its birth it has not been possible to recover.

Thanks to vaccines, it seems that the life that was known can become a reality again, as each country has had its own schemes, and with this it is possible to return to normality.

What better way to celebrate freedom and all that was known than by returning to one of the most beloved, magical and happy worlds, Disney, because thousands of families embark on their beautiful cruises and enjoy a beautiful vacation.

However, all large companies have had to transform to this new reality and comply with some regulations that are essential for them to continue operating and Disney cruises were no exception.

The company had to put some restrictions that will run from 2022. Photo: Disney Cruise Line.

The new rules for Disney cruises

It was through a statement, where the famous Mickey Mouse company shared the new guidelines for those who embark on the adventure from January 2022.

For a few months, the large vessels returned to operating with a certain normality, but the issue of children has been a real headache.

It should be remembered that since the beginning of the pandemic, the cruise ships became sources of contagion until they closed operations, but the vaccines allowed them to return to operate with some restrictions and conditions.

All minors must be vaccinated by January 2022. Photo: Disney Cruise Line.

From very extreme cleaning, new air filters and ensuring that the vast majority of people on board were vaccinated, were some of the requirements demanded by those in charge of health.

But there was a segment of passengers that was left flying, and in the case of Disney cruises it was their main occupants: children.

For this reason, this November 18, it was announced that:

“?? All passengers who wish to board a Disney cruise ship over 5 years old must be vaccinated against COVID 19 as of January 13, 2022.”

The company released a statement with the new rules. Photo: Disney Cruise Line.

And it is that according to the company’s policy it has been from the beginning to require proof of vaccination from all its passengers, but that does not initiate minors, but now things will be different.

It should be noted that at the beginning of November, the FDA (Federal Food and Drug Administration) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control, also acronyms that come from the name in English), authorized and recommended that the vaccine developed by Pfizer is given to children as young as 5 years old.

For this reason, the Disney company decided to give two months to parents who already have planned to board, so that they have enough time to vaccinate their children.

Parents will have two months to vaccinate their children. Photo: Disney Cruise Line.

