Spain lives its best moment in boxing in this century. The year 2021 has left battles for history. Kiko Martínez managed to equal Javier Castillejo. Both are the only ones to be world champions in two divisions. Sandor Martín defeated a legend like MIkey García, Kerman Lejarraga regained his continental throne and Sergio García, although he lost in his premiere in the United States, made it clear that he is for the big posters. They are the magnificent four of Spanish boxing, but they are not the only ones who predict a promising 2022.

Juanfe Gómez and Jairo Noriega, with individual European Union Championships, confirmed their quality this year. The continuity that Samuel Carmona expects will make him grow, in May an expected Jonfer vs Samuel Molina is expected, Moussa Gholam awaits great opportunities in 2022 … there are great opportunities in the making. Meanwhile, on the women’s side Mari Romero and Melania Sorroche are European champions and their sight is on a World belt. The same dream is shared by Jennifer Miranda, who is very well ranked in the WBA. These are just a few names that can mark a very promising year between the 16 strings.

Kiko Martínez: The “great pipe” that set a country on its feet

Kiko Martinez got all the fans off the couch when he knocked out Kid Gallahad on November 13. With 35 years, the Elche knew it was his last chance, and that anger was able to get out with a right that he himself defines as “a great pipe.” This new patented brand gave him another place in the history of noble Spanish art. Only Javier Castillejo (super welter and a half) had been world champion in two divisions. Kiko was in 2013 in the super bantamweight and now reigns in the feather.

He himself has said that he has two fights left. He would like to make his first defense in Spain, but for the moment he is targeting England. The rematches against Josh Warrington and Kid Gallahad have the upper hand, but we must not forget the official challenger, the Mexican Luis Alberto López. The idea of ​​Matchroom is that the lawsuit would be in the first quarter of 2022, but the new restrictions due to the pandemic in the United Kingdom (Evenings are not allowed in January and in February they may be without public) It is making them rethink the calendar they had devised for the first months of the year.

Sandor Martín: confirmation came before the legend

Sandor MartIn celebrates his victory over Mikey Garcia. Matchroom

Sandor Martín has not been able to make better use of his 2021. In April he lifted his third European Superlight Championship. It was time to step forward and it was brave. They offered him a fight against Mikey García at an agreed weight (closer to welterweight than category) and it took a few seconds to accept. The challenge was enormous, but the same qualifier had its presentation in the United States. The 28-year-old from Barcelona gave a recital before a Mikey García who could not read him in 12 rounds. He beat the points at home, as difficult as that is.

The triumph has catapulted him and in the United States it is classified as one of the surprises of the year. He is in the first division and now he has to wait. The rematch with Mikey Garcia, if it happens, does not seem like it will be immediate. Sandor looks at the World Cup and until Josh Taylor (unified champion) don’t expose your crowns to Jack Catterall (26 of February) the weight won’t start to move. If the Scotsman wins and goes up in the category, the option of a World Cup is clear. If the belts are not free, we will have to find another great name to continue competing.

Kerman Lejarraga: the rebirth of the ‘Morga’s Revolver’

Kerman Lejarraga’s 2021 has been one of contrasts. He started the year winning in April with a lot of problems. He needed a change and even looked for a job on a construction site. He eventually made his way into the ring, but introduced the variations he needed. With his personal friend Ibon Larrinaga in the corner, the Basque regained his illusion and that moved him to the ring.

In September he was proclaimed European super welterweight champion (He had already been in welterweight) when he beat Dylan Charrat in a fight and in December he gave us one of the KO’s of the year against Flatley. That triumph was special. He returned to Bilbao after two years and beat fighters like Paulino Uzcudun, Jose Manuel Urtáin and Agustín Senín. With four Europeans, he is the most awarded Basque in history.

Now, At 29 years old, he opposes everything. For 2022 the clear option is a rematch against Charrat for the continental winding (the Frenchman is an official candidate), but the World route is present. It is number 3 AMB and 12 CMB in the absence of the January update (will go up with your win). The call may come.

Sergio García: a defeat in the United States that adds up for the future

There are times when a defeat adds up. That happened to Sergio García. The 29-year-old from Cantabria waited two years for a world tie that finally came in 2021. It was his only fight of the year, and he fell. Sebastián Fundora beat him at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in a guerrilla war. The Spanish imposed his diesel rhythm and put the local promise in serious trouble. It lacked very little, perhaps the local weight … Still, Sergio left California reinforced. He dazzled the American public and his new promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz (the man who led the careers of Maravilla Martínez or Gabriel Campillo, among others, in the United States), who promised him new opportunities in the mecca of boxing. It will return and it will be soon. His career is on the other side of the Atlantic.

The first thing to do is put your record in the green and then, like Kerman, wait for your division to resolve. Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño made void in the summer when they tried to unify the four crowns. In the first quarter of the year they must tie the tie and there the division will open.