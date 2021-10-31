10/31/2021 at 21:39 CET

Irene Savio, Rosa María Sánchez

The G-20, the meeting of the most industrialized countries in the world, has drawn conclusions that include the following keys.

Global taxation

One of the greatest successes of the G-20 It has been to achieve the ratification of an agreement to establish that multinationals pay a global minimum tax of 15%. The agreement also provides for the elimination of the so-called Google fees, which were also charged by Spain.

Climate

The final document of the summit states that the G-20 agrees to prevent the temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees centigrade. However, countries did not reach consensus to set an exact date to achieve carbon neutrality.

Vaccination

The countries have pledged to help the Developing countries to allow them to reach the target of 40% of the vaccinated population for this year and 70% in 2022. It was also decided to create a ‘task force’ to work on health and finance issues.

Debt

A compromise has been reached to continue discussing the surcharges of interest rates on loans IMF and IMF has been asked to create a new resilience fund for vulnerable low-income and middle-income countries.

Supply difficulties

The President of the USA Joe Biden, organized a mini-summit on the sidelines of the G-20 where he appealed to the International cooperation Front of breakdown of the global supply chain that affects raw materials, finished products (such as microchips), logistics and distribution.

Commercial peace

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, have celebrated in Rome the agreement reached at dawn on Sunday between both parties to end the tariff war on steel and aluminum.Economic recovery

The theme of the Economic recovery it has flown over the entire summit of Rome. Countries have declared themselves willing to “avoid prematurely withdrawing support measures & rdquor ;, while monitoring inflation, as stated in the final document.

Developing countries

The G-20 promised again that it will send $ 100 billion annually (of the 650,000 million dollars of Special Drawing Rights, issued by the IMF), to the Developing countries to meet climate challenges.