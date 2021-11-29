With television and networks continually bombarding us with investing our money in cryptocurrencies, many experts have been concerned with publicizing the risks we face when we put savings in crypto assets.

When we decide to invest for a company or for a cryptocurrency, we must accept that, if necessary, we may have made a bad decision. Because while we all go in to make money, sometimes it gets lost.

Because, almost always, for someone to get rich one has to become poor. And this is not something alien to cryptocurrencies.

Therefore, several experts put us in a situation so that we understand where the danger of investing in cryptos is. Let’s go there:

Volatility: Volatility is one of the most basic indicators of an asset’s financial health, and cryptocurrencies are one of the most volatile investment options out there.

In early 2021, Dogecoin was up more than 20,000 percent, but by May 2021, it had lost more than a third of its value. Wild speculation about the future of the cryptocurrency caused the price to skyrocket, both up and down.

Cyber ​​theft and hacks: Cryptocurrencies are kept in digital wallets and traded through digital currency exchanges. Cryptocurrencies are especially attractive to cybercriminals because of their dependence on the network and their anonymity.

To access cryptocurrency wallets and exchange platforms, criminals use various spoofing attacks.

Decentralization: The lack of a central authority is possibly one of the most attractive features of the cryptocurrency.

However, this absence has drawbacks, especially when things go wrong. Therefore, if there is a problem with the transaction, they can be easily contacted and resolved.

Risks associated with peer-to-peer transactions: A P2P platform is a cryptocurrency marketplace that directly connects buyers and sellers of cryptocurrencies. In a P2P exchange, any cryptocurrency transaction is paid directly between the two parties.

These exchanges are one of the easiest ways to convert cryptocurrencies into fiat money. However, the human factor is where mistakes or negligence can cause your asset to go to waste. Also, there is always the risk of scams and fraudulent schemes.

Loss or destruction of private keys: Cryptocurrencies are based on a cryptographic system that uses key pairs to authenticate transactions.

One is a publicly available public key, and the other is a private key that is kept secret and used for identification and authentication.

The private key is generated automatically when opening a cryptocurrency wallet and gives the user ownership of the funds in that wallet. And this can be lost and that is hopeless.

Unregulated trading / exchange platforms: The popularity of cryptocurrencies has led to an increase in the number of cryptocurrency exchanges and trading platforms.

As a result, choosing an exchange has become more difficult. Cryptocurrency exchanges offer the same level of services to the financial market as traditional financial institutions.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

Currency conversion risks: Cryptocurrency prices fluctuate frequently, making them a high-risk investment. For example, Bitcoin rose from $ 20,000 in December 2020 to more than $ 65,000 in April 2021, before dropping to around $ 28,000 in June 2021.

In this way, if you had bought Bitcoin in January and sold it at the end of April, now you would have a very nice bank account, but this also happens the other way around.