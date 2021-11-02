11/02/2021 at 11:57 CET

Most of the important meetings that Godfried had with his associates were held at his home, a spectacular and isolated chalet in Mijas with some security measures that forced the investigators to keep their distance from their walls until the day of the arrests. A bunker with an infinity pool and half a dozen cameras on the perimeter that were controlled from a monitor installed in the kitchen. But what attracted the most attention was in the heart of the house. Above the fireplace in the living room, the altar of any home, rose a painting with the powerful image of Tony Montana with the arm in a sling and the weapon with which he is about to kill Mel Bernstein, the corrupt cop.

Godfried’s personality and way of working has nothing to do with that of the unpredictable character to whom Al Pacino puts his face and soul in ‘The Price of Power’ (Brian De Palma, 1983), but caution and ambition went hand in hand . Of exquisite manners, this Dutch he slept with a loaded gun in the drawer of the bedside table. And from the volume of drug that seemed to move, surely once he whispered to himself the motto that Scarface wore on the statue next to which he was riddled with death: The world is yours.

Far from being a camel come to more on the Costa del Sol, the anti-drug elite defines this 54-year-old tulip as a “very top” narco. A perfect profile to explain why organized crime in the Netherlands dominates a large part of the cocaine that moves along the Malaga coast, in Spain and in the rest of Europe. With a history of drug trafficking in our country in the nineties and more recently in the Netherlands for issues related to coca and speed, the investigations estimate that Godfried settled in southern Spain between 2017 and 2018, although it was not until 2019 when the intelligence work allowed the Greco-Costa del Sol of the National Police, the Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office of Campo de Gibraltar and the Court of Instruction 4 of La Línea de la Concepción, in collaboration with El Greco Galicia and Group 50 of the Udyco Central, put your name on the table.

An information on the intentions of a group to use a sailboat moored in the Linense marina to storm the Atlantic to return to Europe to the top of Cocaine gradually put investigators on the trail of the Dutchman and his two inseparable collaborators, a Turkish Dutchman and a Swede. The former, who lived comfortably on the first line of the Fuengirola promenade, is an old acquaintance of the Audiencia Nacional for his ties to Dutch organized crime and the second thinking head of the group. The third member also resided in Mijas and was the machaca, a hypermusculate that was used for everything. Owner of a lot of trophies that commemorate his past as a competitive bodybuilder, he was in charge of mediating with the crew of the sailboat, taking and bringing the money, acting as a shuttle for his bosses … If he was not working, he was playing golf with a handicap that many club members would already like.

No known activity in our country, Godfried lived as a god in the heart of the Costa del Sol. Always in good shape, he might as well move around in a Bentley, a Mercedes or an Audi, which he surprised with a simple 125cc motorcycle. She used to wear expensive casual clothes and sometimes cheered herself up in black shoes with a white tip. He was in and out with his very young girlfriend and he loved visiting the Torrequebrada Casino, where he burned a lot of money at card games.

His other life was the airlift. An outstanding contact list kept him flying between his native Amsterdam, Barcelona and the Costa del Sol, but his key appointments were held in Colombia. Accompanied by one of his assistants, his destination was the El Dorado airport in Bogotá, in the heart of the country, where they stayed a couple of weeks in the body of a king and met with their suppliers, some of them on the DEA radar and considered extraditable by the United States authorities. There, the deal was allegedly closed to load the Goldwasser with 2,700 kilos of cocaine at a point not too far from the island of Granada, from where it set sail for Europe with two crew members, one of Caribbean origin and the other Latin American. In a suicidal decision for them and endangering a merchandise valued at more than 100 million euros, they crossed Hurricane Sam (category 4) bordering its most dangerous area to avoid possible police action. The investigators did look for a safe port and thought of the worst destination for the Goldwasser, whose part of the cargo they believe was going to Galicia. However, on October 8 they located the sailboat in perfect condition and boarded it off the Azores with the help of a Customs Surveillance vessel.

Part of the cache located on the GoldWasser sailboat. | IT

Almost simultaneously, Godfried and his people were arrested in Mijas and Fuengirola. The boss was intercepted in broad daylight when he was circulating along the avenue de las Gaviotas in the latter municipality. Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, he politely denied having any connection with the nearly three tons of cocaine found on the sailboat, the largest cache of white powder intercepted on this type of vessel to date.