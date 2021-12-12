December 12 always turns out for fans of the Dominican League on a great date to remember, commemorating the anniversary of the virtuous hitter’s life Ralph garr, who for memory has been the best foreign player in the history of LIDOM.

For life in a regular series among foreigners with more than 800 AP in LIDOM, Garr shines as a leader since: OPS + (144), wOBA (.425) and wRC + (237), after a course in the Dominican League of 186 games played and 814 plate appearances, the lowest number of PAs among the small group of only seven foreigners with more than 800 PAs on the Caribbean circuit.

Ralph Garr’s participation can be summed up in two stages in LIDOM, who was also a 13-year Major League player, where as in winter ball he was also productive, leaving the offensive line of .306 / .339 / in big baseball. .416 over 1,317 games played.

Ralph Garr – Eastern Stars (LIDOM)

Ralph Garr’s first stage at LIDOM:

1969: 49 JJ, 222 APP, .382 AVG, .432 OBP, .456 SLG, 131 OPS +.

1970: 56 JJ, 256 APP, .457 AVG, .508 OBP, .583 SLG, 155 OPS +.

1971: 55 JJ, 257 APP, .388 AVG, .451 OBP, .498 SLG, 141 OPS +.

Second stage at LIDOM:

1980: 26 JJ, 79 APP, .419 AVG, .456 OBP, .581 SLG, 154 OPS +.

In each of his first three years in the league, he had the opportunity to play in the playoffs, although combined only 11 games played, all in a semifinal series.

The best season for an offensive player in LIDOM? (Ralph Garr – 1970-71)

In what had been his second chance in the league, the American had what today could well be the best offensive campaign in the history of the league. Dominican League for an individual player on offense.

His batting average of .457 remains to this day the most AVG in regular series in LIDOM history, while his 1.090 OPS ranks fifth-highest for a season. His number of hits (105), scored (58) and bases reached (104) likewise rank as the most for a regular series in Dominican winter ball.

Garr’s OPS + of 155 in that season is the 10th highest in a series regular at LIDOM, his wOBA (471) is the fourth highest in a series regular, while his 280 wRC + ranks as the third most in a series. regular throughout the history of the professional ball of LIDOM.

Other campaigns to compare with Garr’s of the possible best in history?

Julio Cesar Franco (1997-98): 35 JJ, 150 APP, .436 AVG, .500 OBP, .571 SLG, 155 OPS +, 466 wOBA, 283 wRC +.

Andy Barkett (2000-01): 38 JJ, 161 APP, .337 AVG, .494 OBP, .736 SLG, 176 OPS +, 510 wOBA, 273 wRC +.

Be the jury.

Ralph Garr’s achievements in LIDOM:

1969-70: Batting Champion.

1970-71: Batting Champion.

1971-72: Batting Champion.

2016: Dominican Sports Hall of Fame.

Happy 76, without a doubt the foreign player with the greatest impact on the Fall-Winter Professional League of Dominican Baseball!

