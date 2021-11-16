After the conflicts that have occurred between Warner Bros., DC Films and everyone involved in the Snyderverse, it would seem that Henry Cavill would be disgusted by the subject, or that perhaps he would prefer not to know anything about it anymore, but he is not. Perhaps the actor was silent when the conflicts were somewhat fresh, but the truth is that he is very fond of Clark Kent and there are several things that he would still like to explore playing him.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor from Mission: Impossible – Repercussion – 98% spoke about The Man of Steel – 55% assuring that it has been a very precious role for him, but believe that his performance could have been better. According to his words, there were more emotional scenes that did not remain in the final cut, but they would have allowed the audience to connect in a better way with him and everything he feels.

He also acknowledges that there were things about his acting that he didn’t like. He spoke of a particular scene where he meets Martha (Diane Lane) in front of Jonathan’s grave. Their conversation is based on the decisions he must now make to continue his life as Clark Kent and keep the city protected as Superman; at that moment the protagonist gives his mother a small smile which, according to the same actor, is irritating.

There’s a scene at the end of the Man of Steel, I’m talking to Martha. I would have smiled differently. Every time I see it, I think, ‘That’s an irritating smile.’ I just don’t like it. Why did I smile like that? This is not how I smile. I had better have done it differently.

It is true that after almost eight years of the premiere of Zack Snyder’s film it is impossible for that scene to change, however, the actor does not close himself to the possibility of making the much longed-for Man of steel 2 – Everything would depend on the company -. After that he took up the blue and red suit again three times: for Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Justice League – 41% and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

In the same interview, Cavill confessed that he still has the cape ready in his closet for whatever time he’s called. This would undoubtedly be great news for Dwayne Johnson, who has been insistent that he wants the Superman to Henry cavill confronts him in some installment of Black Adam. Previously, who will soon release the second season of The Witcher, commented that the Superman of the Snyderverse still has a lot of material that he would like to explore.

