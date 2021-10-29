10/29/2021 at 9:55 PM CEST

The man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old boy, Álex, in Lardero (La Rioja) has been transferred this Friday to his home by the Civil Guard for the reconstruction of the events, sources of the investigation have indicated to ..

The detainee, who is 54 years old, is a resident of Lardero and a Spanish national, was on probation since April 2020, after being convicted of the murder and sexual assault of a young woman, whom he stabbed 17 times in 1998 in Logroño, five years after being sentenced for another sexual assault. This man has been staying since Thursday night in the Civil Guard offices of Logroño, from where, at 4:00 p.m. this Friday, he has been transferred to his home, located at number 5 of Río Linares street, next to a park where the victim played.

The reconstruction of the events lasted, approximately, until 8:15 p.m. and was carried out in the presence of members of the Court of Instruction number 2 of Logroño, which is handling the case, with the anticipation that the summary secret. Members of the Judicial Police and the Criminalistics Laboratory of the Civil Guard have also participated in the reconstruction as those responsible for the investigation, without further information being disclosed in this regard.

Throughout this Friday, researchers have continued with the taking testimony of witnesses and the preparation of the technical ocular inspection, in order to bring the detainee to court with “the greatest immediacy possible”, once the proceedings are completed. After the reconstruction, the accused has been transferred again to the Civil Guard offices in the Riojan capital, where he can stay up to a maximum of 72 hours since he was arrested last night.

This man was serving a sentence in August 2023 for the murder and sexual assault of a real estate agent in August 1998 in Logroño, for which he was sentenced to 20 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

On the other hand, this Friday it was planned that, at the Institute of Legal Medicine of La Rioja, the process of the autopsy to the minor.

The initial data and, according to what several witnesses have told ., around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Álex, disguised as “the exorcist’s girl” on the occasion of Halloween, was playing in a park and the detainee tricked him away. An 11-year-old girl alerted the adults of what happened and indicated where the man lived, who, on at least two occasions, had tried to get girls to accompany him to his house with the excuse that he had some very beautiful birds, they have said. .

Susana Torres, mother of one of these minors, has indicated that her husband, after the alert, went up to the detainee’s home, knocked on the door and, when they opened it, saw a man with Alex in his arms and told him that he had “faint”. The boy was very serious and unconscious and the health services that came could not revive him and he died on the landing of the stairs, where agents of the Civil Guard and the Local Police were already together with the detainee.