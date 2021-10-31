10/31/2021 at 05:01 CET

David Céspedes

They promised returns of between 8 and 15 percent per month and paid owners every week with cryptocurrencies. The bait was very sweet and this led to many customers being attracted. In the end, but the case has ended with an alleged large-scale scam that is now under investigation in the National Court. And behind is the Girona man again Santi Fuentes who has already starred in other similar cases and that he has been under police and judicial investigation on several occasions.

This case bears the name of Arbistar, the name of the company of which Fuentes is the CEO. The alleged millionaire scam would have trapped investments from some 30 Spanish provinces. The method followed was always the same. A offer to invest in cryptocurrencies in exchange for a high weekly return. All of this was articulated through the Arbistar 2.0 society. SL and the figures that have transcended so far demonstrate the great magnitude that the case can have. Some sources speak of 32,000 victims.

The high returns ensured by the Fuentes company immediately led to a couple of hundred investors. Being a pyramid system, they had to look for other potential investors. In order to provide guarantees, it emerged that there was a select group baptized with the million euro club. There were just under a score of investors who in just over a week had entered this millionaire amount only in commissions. The bait was again more than sweet.

The case would have left thousands of victims and a fraud estimated at about 500 million, which could be more

The investigation began last year when a court in Arona (Tenerife) withdrew from the case, which was seen as an alleged scam of spectacular dimensions. Fuentes, who was residing on the island at the time, was arrested and a few weeks ago had to appear before the National Court, which is the one who finally took the case due to its seriousness. The Girona broker was summoned by magistrate José Luís Calama but refused to testify. Also a few days ago, Iván Grima and Lester Zarabozo, both related to the company, appeared before the National Court. From what little is known, it has transpired that many of the investors had little computer and financial knowledge. Simply, they fell into this supposed trap attracted by obtaining easy money in a short time.

Some media have picked up how it was system used by the Fuentes company to operate and attract customers. In an order of Judge Calama it is stated what was the methodology used. Investigators consider that the alleged fraud consisted of respond to the pyramid system also known as Ponzi in which a completely profitable investment was feigned. “What was done was to pay the interests of the investors with the capital that is not invested or with that of the new investors.” As often happens in this type of pyramid business where one level wobbles, everything collapses and falls.

As has happened in other businesses of this type, in a short time the first suspicions began to appear that possibly there was no such business and that, in short, it was a new fraud. There was no business and in August of last year some of the investors already gave the alert. In October 2020 the police Fuentes detained and registered several of his properties on the island of Tenerife. He did not need an introduction to the police. His history already credited several businesses considered fraudulent. Fuentes limited himself to saying that there had been a problem, but that they were in the process of solving it. He assured that it was false that he had committed a scam and that he was working to find a solution. A new investigative episode began that is not yet closed. The first known figures and estimates are truly alarming.

Judge Calama has no doubt that with the data that he currently has at his hands «they would place us in the biggest pyramid trap committed to date in relation to cryptocurrency investment.

From commercial on the radio to “broker”

Santiago Fuentes Jover (known simply as Santi) studied what was previously Basic General Education (EGB) at the Maristas school in Girona. Not very enthusiastic about his studies, he chose to leave school. Was jovial and friendly, he did with everyone, and showed good aptitudes for soccer, being part of the school team. One of his first tasks was in the commercial field. Specifically, he was an agent for one of the main radio stations in Spain that had a station in Girona. The vehicle with which he moved during his younger years was particularly striking. An intense blue Renault 8 of those that were no longer marketed and practically no longer circulated.

Is considerate one of the five largest leaders of multilevel marketing companies operating fraudulently in Spain. Business that has touched, business that has always ended the same: trapped investors. He has developed businesses in the field of internet gambling, technology and even an Australian telecommunications company that offered internet calls. In the 2000s, Interpol was already looking for him for another pyramid business in South America. In fact, with this last company there are already some ramifications that have been found and that have led researchers to Latin America and some Arab countries.

Also its passage through Argentina left a trace and many complaints of victims. This is the same Arbistar case and the alleged cryptocurrency scam. Some Argentine media echoed the news and said that the system had trapped thousands of people. The mechanism was as follows: once you entered the pyramid society you had to attract at least 20 more partners. InfoTechnology published on October 15 that none of the investors had yet recovered the money and spoke of 5,900 affected. The case continues to be investigated under the charge of aggravated fraud and criminal organization.