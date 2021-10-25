10/25/2021 at 6:04 PM CEST

The era of Solskjaer on the bench Manchester United it is closer than ever to its end. The traumatic hand that Liverpool endorsed them may be the last straw for the board’s patience, which does not stop lurching from one side to the other in its decisions without any success. Last summer the club renewed the Norwegian, and a few weeks ago it extended the contracts of its entire technical team, among which is the former player Michael Carrick. Day by day, it seems highly unlikely that Solskjaer will emerge unscathed of this last blow.

Basically because his wardrobe has lost faith in him. As published by The Times, United footballers have stopped believing in their coach, who, apart from the good relationship he maintains on a personal level with several players, is very limited tactically. The feeling of the house is that Solskjaer does not have the knowledge, or the resource palette, to compete against rival technicians like Klopp, Guardiola or Tuchel.

“I think sometimes it is very easy to play against us. I also think a result like this was when & mldr; In recent weeks we have won games in which we do not play well, and we know it & rdquor ;, he asserted Luke Shaw, very critical after the 0-5.

Dismissal when falling?

A diagnosis that, according to the Manchester Evening News, They share several United executives who want to take action on the matter. The red devils would consider kicking out Solskjaer this week, according to the same local newspaper, and they would not leave the Norwegian nor the opportunity to claim the next day in his visit to Tottenham. The reality is that the calendar does not play in their favor: after facing the ‘spurs’, they will play against Atalanta in the Champions League and Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Premier.

If United finally decides to kill the coach, the big favorite to take over is Antonio Conte. The Italian coach, out of work after leaving Inter in the summer, would be willing to take the reins of Old Trafford, according to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. For now there has been no official contact.

It is not the first time that Conte’s name has been used in the west of Manchester, but it is the first time that it is practically the only option. English club sources had in the past admitted admiration for technicians such as Nagelsmann, Pochettino or Tuchel. None of them are in the market right now, where Antonio Conte is clearly the candidate with the most poster.

Christian, unhinged

Another of the 0-5 images left her Cristiano Ronaldo, that totally out of his mind he played the expulsion when he kicked Curtis Jones. The referee forgave it, aware of the frustration of the United players that also showed Pogba.

The Frenchman was a substitute, entered the break and was sent off for a direct red after 15 minutes. Paul Scholes He did not hesitate to attack the Frenchman on Sky Sports: “I imagine he will return to the team, but United would lose nothing if Pogba doesn’t play again. He has had many opportunities and does not stop offering doubts. He says it is irregular, but for me it is lack of discipline. What he did was a lack of respect for the club & rdquor ;. The flames do not stop burning in the Old Trafford fire.