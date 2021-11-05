The Mandalorian – 90% hit home theaters in conjunction with the release of Disney Plus in November 2019. After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61%, the second season of the Mandalorian series was the next Star Wars project produced. by Lucasfilm, reaching popularity records due to its beloved main characters: the Mandalorian bounty hunter or Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, known to many as “baby Yoda.” Within the series we saw many different characters, and one of them was the villain Moff Gideon, who was played by Giancarlo Esposito and has his first appearance in chapter 7 of the first season.

The last weekend Esposito He was present at Fan Expo Denver 2021 (via Comic Book), where he spent an hour in a question and answer session with fans. One of the attendees of the event, who by the way, was wearing an amazing Mandalorian costume, asked the actor who his favorite co-worker was on the series. The artist, at the idea of ​​choosing only one colleague, hesitates a bit but in the end gives a quick answer: “My God. Okay, you are asking me for one. I have to say it and this may be … Well, okay, I’ll say it without hesitation. Gina Carano. “

After a round of applause, the actor continued with the previous idea, and spoke about how he did not take into account the situation that Gina Carano had gone through during his participation in The Mandalorian to decide who you enjoyed working with the most. Esposito was a bit reluctant to mention anything else to the public about Carano, but answered the following:

He’s been through a lot in the past year and I’m not going to comment on any of that in particular other than his political beliefs or what he said, whether I consider it inappropriate or appropriate or not.

Following his dismissal from The Mandalorian, which was caused by expressing offensively towards certain groups through their posts on social media, Gina Carano He faced a wave of recriminations and disapproval from the media and the Internet community. The actor, aware of all this, limited himself to talking about the positive things of the actress, which he had very much in mind as a result of having worked together. Esposito listed specific characteristics that make her a great acting buddy:

I loved working with her. She is warm and beautiful and wonderful, and I don’t care what her policy is. I love the fact that she entered the world of acting older and that she was so raw, original and beautiful. I think he is a lovely person. I thank you and affirm that it is one of my favorites.

In addition to Carano, later mentions that another of his favorite companions is Lateef Crowder. The actor spoke of his admiration for this man and for his physical abilities, as he is the one who plays all of Moff Gideon’s fight scenes. Esposito He added that thanks to this, he has realized that physical discipline is important, and that it leads to mental discipline. Lateef is a professional stuntman, now famous for his scenes in The Mandalorian, who uses his experience in martial arts such as capoeira and his incredible physical condition to carry out such dynamic and realistic action scenes.

An interesting question that Esposito answered a little earlier in the session, it was that if there was another character in the Star wars that he would have liked to interpret. To which he replied: Luke Skywalker. The actor explained that when he was young he loved this character and his entire journey. Now we are sure that Giancarlo Esposito enjoyed being part of the cast of The Mandalorian, because the actor is a big fan of the saga.

