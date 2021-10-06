They have become one of the protagonists of the future Housing Law that PSOE and UP enlightened on Tuesday. How many are they and where are they concentrated?

Spain is the country of brick and most of that brick is in the hands of individuals. According to government data, up to 85%. Despite this, the large owners have become one of the protagonists of the future Housing Law that PSOE and United We can illuminate this Tuesday. How many are they and where are they concentrated?

With this premise, THE WORLD has scrutinized the data of the General Directorate of Cadastre, a body dependent on the Ministry of Finance, to try to put figures and location on the map. According to the analysis, in Spain there are approximately 290,758 owners of 10 or more urban properties, a figure that does not include the Basque Country and Navarra, since they have their own cadastral agencies.

This data includes both public and private owners. In fact, the Government estimates that the latter add up to a residential stock of around 150,000 homes and they will be the recipients – and the main ones affected – by the measures of the Housing Law aimed at limiting prices.

Andalusia, Catalonia, Valencia Community or Madrid These are the autonomous communities in which a greater number of large landlords are concentrated, according to the data analyzed. Most of them are divided between Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, which exceed 68,000 owners, being also the cities that register the highest number of owners with more than 50 homes.

Madrid and Barcelona are two of the cities that have suffered the most in recent years from the tension due to rising rents, the result of an imbalance between supply and demand that caused prices to skyrocket even before the pandemic.

The coronavirus, however, was a turning point. Teleworking and the halt in tourism took pressure off demand and drove rents downward, initiating a trend that has continued until now.

According to the latest data from the Idealista real estate portal, prices in the capital fell by 7.7% last September, compared to the same month in 2020; in Barcelona, ​​the decrease was 7.3%.

I raised

Returning to the cadastral data, the area of ​​eastern Spain concentrates 36% of the total of the large forks, which are located mainly between the Valencian Community, Murcia, the Balearic Islands and Andalusia. Except in Murcia, where prices rose 3.4% year-on-year in September, the rest of the regions recorded decreases of -0.8%, -3.5% and -1.9%, respectively, in that period.

Murcia is also one of the regions with the lowest incomes in the country, according to the portal’s records, which indicate that the community pays 6.9 euros per square meter of monthly rent.

In the north, Galicia and Asturias they also have a significant number of large owners, with more than 34,000 between the two communities.

Emptied spain

However, the large holders represent only 1% of the total holders of the Spanish property park, which the Cadastre estimates at almost 28 million. Most of them (15 million) only own a single house.

Spain is one of the small forks that, for the most part, are distributed mainly by the so-called Emptied spain: Aragn, Extremadura and the two Castiles have six million, compared to the 56,219 large owners located mostly between Toledo, Salamanca and Valladolid.

